Tanhaji Actress, Kajol Has Wedding-Perfect Neckpiece Ideas For All The Lovely Prospective Brides Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Wedding season is on! And since wedding is so on, we are not always looking for the ideal outfit - jewellery is an integral part too. When it comes to wedding jewellery, our prime focus is always a neckpiece. What neckpiece should we buy - this becomes the most head-scratching question, isn't it? So, if you are looking forward to buying that perfect neckpiece, take some cues from Kajol. The actress, who impressed us with her brilliant performance in Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, also inspired us with her sparkling neckpieces that she wore for the promotional rounds. So, let us take a look at her neckpieces, which wowed us.

Kajol's Dainty Pearl Necklace For one of the promotional rounds, Kajol was dressed to impress in her Manish Malhotra sari. It was a sequinned navy blue sari that she paired with a black blouse. The actress looked impeccable and what spruced up her contemporary traditional avatar was that pearl necklace, which came from Joyalukkas. She upped her look with strands of pearl and even though her neckpiece was dainty, it stood out as a statement piece. Kajol's Kundan Choker Kundan sets are favourite among the brides and Kajol sported it for the film's promotion. The actress actually gave bridal vibes with this look. She wore a classic red sari by Anita Dongre. Her sari was enhanced by embroidered patterns and heavy border. However, not just with her sari, she also gave us wedding-perfect goals with her choker neckpiece. Her neckpiece came from the label, Joolry and it was a kundan meenakari choker. Kajol's Semi-Precious Stones Neckpiece This time, Kajol went for an understated yet festive sari number. Her elaborate deep red and navy blue sari was meticulously done with gold-toned motifs and was by RI Ritu Kumar. Her jewellery by Joolry also enhanced her look. Kajol's choice of jewellery was perfect with this sari. She wore a semi-precious stones choker set on silver with 24-carat plating. The actress looked elegant as ever.

So, what do you think about her neckpieces? Which one would you pick up if given a choice?

All Photos Credit: Radhika Mehra's Instagram