ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

VIDEOS

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Tanhaji Actress, Kajol Has Wedding-Perfect Neckpiece Ideas For All The Lovely Prospective Brides

    By
    |

    Wedding season is on! And since wedding is so on, we are not always looking for the ideal outfit - jewellery is an integral part too. When it comes to wedding jewellery, our prime focus is always a neckpiece. What neckpiece should we buy - this becomes the most head-scratching question, isn't it? So, if you are looking forward to buying that perfect neckpiece, take some cues from Kajol. The actress, who impressed us with her brilliant performance in Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, also inspired us with her sparkling neckpieces that she wore for the promotional rounds. So, let us take a look at her neckpieces, which wowed us.

    Array

    Kajol's Dainty Pearl Necklace

    For one of the promotional rounds, Kajol was dressed to impress in her Manish Malhotra sari. It was a sequinned navy blue sari that she paired with a black blouse. The actress looked impeccable and what spruced up her contemporary traditional avatar was that pearl necklace, which came from Joyalukkas. She upped her look with strands of pearl and even though her neckpiece was dainty, it stood out as a statement piece.

    Array

    Kajol's Kundan Choker

    Kundan sets are favourite among the brides and Kajol sported it for the film's promotion. The actress actually gave bridal vibes with this look. She wore a classic red sari by Anita Dongre. Her sari was enhanced by embroidered patterns and heavy border. However, not just with her sari, she also gave us wedding-perfect goals with her choker neckpiece. Her neckpiece came from the label, Joolry and it was a kundan meenakari choker.

    Array

    Kajol's Semi-Precious Stones Neckpiece

    This time, Kajol went for an understated yet festive sari number. Her elaborate deep red and navy blue sari was meticulously done with gold-toned motifs and was by RI Ritu Kumar. Her jewellery by Joolry also enhanced her look. Kajol's choice of jewellery was perfect with this sari. She wore a semi-precious stones choker set on silver with 24-carat plating. The actress looked elegant as ever.

    So, what do you think about her neckpieces? Which one would you pick up if given a choice?

    All Photos Credit: Radhika Mehra's Instagram

    More KAJOL News

    Read more about: kajol tanhaji celebrity fashion
    Story first published: Thursday, January 16, 2020, 17:45 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 16, 2020
     
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue