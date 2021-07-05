Tamannaah Bhatia’s Embellished Golden Or Black Gown; Which Gown Of Hers Did You Like More? Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Tamannaah Bhatia is going to be a part of Masterchef Telugu and announced it stylishly. The actress flaunted two spectacular gowns and her fashion inspiration came from delicious treats. Styled by Sukriti Grover, her makeup and styling were also impeccably done. So, let's talk about her both red carpet-perfect gowns.

Tamannaah Bhatia's Golden Embellished Gown

The caption was "Glazed donut 🍩" and Tamannaah Bhatia looked amazing in her golden embellished gown that came from Dolly J studio. It was a sequinned wrap gown that she wore and her attire featured a wispy drape and a sharp side slit. The Baahubali actress paired her ensemble with matching golden heels, which went well with her attire. She kept her look minimal with light dazzling accessories from Diosa Paris by Darshan Dave. The makeup was highlighted by pink tones with natural-pink lip shade and complementing eye shadow. The middle-parted wavy copper tresses completed her look.

Tamannaah Bhatia's Black Embellished Gown

This time, Tamannaah Bhatia's inspiration was berry and she achieved the berry look with her makeup. She captioned her picture as, "It's berry delicious 🤤" and her gown was designed by Zara Umrigar. The gown was intricately done with sequinned tones and the bodice of her gown was enhanced by sheer accents. It was an eye-catching gown with criss-cross straps at the back. Her chic rings came from Joolry. The makeup was marked by glossy pink lip shade and shimmering pink eye shadow, which gave the berry effect. The cheekbones were beautifully contoured and the middle-parted wavy tresses rounded out her look.

So, which gown look of Tamannaah Bhatia did you like more? Let us know that in the comment section.