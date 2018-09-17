Taimur Ali Khan Stuns In A Formal Wear As He Visits His Sister Inaaya Naumi Khemu

Taimur Ali Khan is one of the most talked-about and papped star kids. He is also one of the cutest star babies and is always fashionably turned up. Be it a traditional wear or a western outfit, Taimur always slays it.

This time, the cameras followed him as he went to meet his sister, Inaaya Naumi Khemu. And for a change, we saw Taimur ditch casual wears and was dressed up in a formal outfit. Well, his outfit must have given a lot of parents fashion goals for their little ones.

He wore a blue-hued striped shirt, which was full-sleeved and a bit flowy. It seemed like such a grown-up wear. Taimur teamed his shirt with matching pants, which were straight-fit and tailored to perfection. He looked adorable as ever and this was one of Taimur's most evolved outfits. Before that, we have mostly seen him in shorts and other baby clothes.

Taimur paired his ensemble with Ralph Lauren loafers, which were dipped in the yellow and white shades and went perfectly well with his outfit. The boy looked cute as a button. We loved his attire. Did you too? Let us know in the comment section.