Tabu Birthday Special: 6 Classic Looks By The Timeless Diva
She is an actor par excellence and her on-screen presence leaves all of us stunned and awestruck every time she gives a stellar performance! Tabu is a diva whose method acting skills have a different fan base and she continues to excel in all the characters she portrays on screen. Now, when it comes to style, the Drishyam 2 star's fashion sense can be labeled as classic!
From her on and off-screen looks, one thing is certain, the diva doesn't follow any fashion trends and prefers to keep it minimal, classy, and individualistic!
Image: Instagram
On her birthday today 4th November, we have listed 6 classic looks by Tabu that serve as an inspirational guide for excelling in the Indian ethnic style:
Embroidered Lehenga
Image: Instagram
For celebrating special occasions and Indian festivities, a traditional lehenga makes an apt ensemble. Tabu looked chic in this aquamarine traditional lehenga choli outfit. The detailed embroidered work on the dress added a festive vibe to it. The Andhadhun movie actress accentuated the traditional look with curated jewelry, and glossy makeup, and kept her tresses straight and voluminous!
Half Saree Lehenga
Image: Instagram
Half saree lehengas appear quintessential traditional and are perfectly suited to complete the ethnic look. Tabu looked like a vision in the red-green brocade silk half-saree lehenga. The silver zari work on the lehenga denoted a classic style and she teamed the dual-hue traditional outfit with a bright yellow blouse featuring a crisscross design.
Tabu accessorized the ethnic outfit with pearl dangler earrings. Her makeup was minimal and styled her hair in a center-parted sleek bun, elevated with red flowers!
Anarkali Suit
Image: Instagram
Anarkali suits with their intricate embroidery and flared silhouette add a regal look when worn. Tabu opted for a royal blue colour Anarkali suit that featured white thread floral embroidery work. To match the detailed ethnic ensemble, Tabu flaunted beautiful chandbali earrings as her chosen accessory. Her makeup was dewy with smoky eyes and her hairdo featured a sleek low bun with gajra.
Modern Saree
Image: Instagram
A saree is one timeless ensemble that gives a classy vibe. Tabu made a style statement in this black colour saree with a golden threadwork border. Her minimal work modern saree was best complimented with a matching mirrorwork blouse. The diva elevated her glamorous avatar with green stone statement earrings. Her makeup was kept glossy with kohl-rimmed eyes. Tabu styled her hair in a french bun to match her chic and classy look.
Kurta Set
Image: Instagram
Kurta sets with either minimal or intricate details or patterns look perfect for traditional wear requirements. Tabu slayed this simple kurta and dhoti pants look that had minimal red threadwork on it. She aced the fusion look with curated jewelry and kept the hairdo interesting with red tresses in curls.
Blouse and Skirt
Image: Instagram
The Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 movie star rocked another fusion style in this casual top and skirt outfit. Her black blouse featured a lovely net design which she paired well with a beige colour flared pleated skirt. Tabu added a vintage twist to the fusion look with glossy makeup and a side-parted lob hairdo.
