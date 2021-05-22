Taapsee Pannu Flaunts Stylish Looks And Eclectic Wardrobe For A Magazine Photoshoot Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Created before the second wave of Covid-19 pandemic, Taapsee Pannu's interview and photoshoot for the May/June 2021 issue of Vogue India were executed following the Covid-19 safety protocol. Photographed by Bikramjit Bose at Suryagarh Jaisalmer, Taapsee won us with her perceptive photoshoot and gave us oodles of fashion goals. The Pink actress flaunted stylish looks and eclectic wardrobe. She was styled by Priyanka Kapadia Badani. We have decoded her looks from the photoshoot for some refreshing fashion inspiration.

Taapsee Pannu's Sequin Slip Dress

Taapsee Pannu was a vision to behold in her multi-hued 'Nooraniyat' sequin slip dress, which was designed by Manish Malhotra. It was a sleeveless dress accentuated by embellished sequins and textural accents. Barefoot, Taapsee looked stunning in her dress and oozed glamour with statement jewellery. She wore 18K gold and semi-precious stone ring and earrings from Tara Fine Jewellery. Her eternity band was from Diosa Paris by Darshan Dave and she also upped her look with rings from Joolry. The makeup was highlighted by smokey kohl and bronzer. The sleek wet tresses completed her glam look.

Taapsee Pannu's Fringe Sequin Jacket

The Manmarziyaan actress also made a strong case for glamorous bohemian-inspired fashion with her fringe sequin jacket that was also designed by Manish Malhotra. It was a structured jacket with mosaic patterns in blue tones and her jacket also featured intricate fringe hem enhanced by subtle embellishments. She wore jewellery from Tara Fine Jewellery and Diosa Paris by Darshan Dave. The makeup was marked by icy pink tones and smokey kohl. The curly hairdo rounded out her fashionable avatar.

Taapsee Pannu's Black And White Outfit

Taapsee Pannu slayed it in her striking black and white outfit, which made us think of a chessboard. It was a classic black and white checkered outfit with a matching necktie. Her ensemble came from Gucci and the edgy Amalaka hoops from Ridhi Asrani totally notched up her style quotient. The makeup was highlighted by smokey kohl, contoured cheekbones, and minty-pink lip shade. The impeccable bun completed her modern retro look.

Taapsee Pannu's Knitted Dress

The Mulk actress gave us major winter fashion goals with her knitted dress that was designed by Prabal Gurung. The round-necked dress of hers was full-sleeved and featured a button-down, with a criss-cross slit on bodice. It was a smart look and Taapsee only upped it with equally strong jewellery game. Her dainty earrings came from Tara Fine Jewellery and she also showed us how to accessorise a bracelet with her uncut diamond bracelet from Amrapali. She also wore an emerald bracelet from Umrao Jaipur. The makeup was highlighted by fresh tones and the wet tresses rounded out her boss lady look.

Taapsee Pannu's Colour-Blocked Separates

Posed to perfection, Taapsee Pannu looked simply gorgeous in her colour-blocked separates. She wore an ivory textured embellished blouse from Ritika Mirchandani and paired it with a high-waist black skirt with flowy silhouette and white stripes from De Castro. She spruced up her look with diamond and emerald bracelets. Her bracelets were from Amrapali and Umrao Jaipur. The makeup was marked by glossy lip shade and smokey kohl. The bun completed her party-worthy look.

Taapsee Pannu's Structured Dress

Taapsee Pannu had our attention with her structured dress that was designed by David Koma. It was a black and white image, so we don't know the exact hues incorporated in her dress but the dress was definitely about eye-catching contrasts. The dress made for an ideal office wear and she accessorised her look with delicate earrings and cocktail rings from Tara Fine Jewellery. One of her rings was also from Diosa Paris by Darshan Dave. She rounded out her look with a neat bun.

Taapsee Pannu's 50s-era Dress

With this dress of hers, the Thappad actress reminded us of the 50s era. It was a structured dress too with pleated flared skirt. Her dress was made out of a sturdy fabric and she paired her dress with classy boots. Her dress and shoes were from Alexander McQueen. She completed her amazing look with an impeccable bun.

Taapsee Pannu's Trousers And Waistcoat

Taapsee Pannu gave us a travel-perfect look in her waistcoat and trousers. This time too, she played with classic black and white colour-blocks. While her black-hued sleeveless waistcoat was from Āroka, her flared ivory trousers were designed by Shehla Khan. She also sported earrings from Alexander McQueen and again inspired us with her impeccable bun hairdo.

So, which outfit of Taapsee Pannu from Vogue India's photoshoot did you like the most? Let us know that.