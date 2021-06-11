Haseen Dillruba: Taapsee Pannu’s Mustard-Yellow Saree Look Decoded From The Movie’s Poster Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Taapsee Pannu's Haseen Dillruba is one of the most anticipated upcoming movies, which focuses on love, lust, and obsession. It is a romantic mystery-thriller and the movie also has Vikrant Massey and Harshavardhan Rane in the lead roles. Apart from teaser showing us a glimpse of intense emotions in otherwise unassuming town, the teaser of the movie also offered us retro fashion looks. Taapsee Pannu's red saree emerged as quite a showstopping attire in the movie's teaser and we have talked about the significance of her particular saree in the previous story. This time, we are going to decode her mustard-yellow saree. Taapsee Pannu shared her mustard saree look from Haseen Dillruba's poster and her traditional avatar certainly had our attention.

Judging from the poster, the Game Over actress flaunted a simple look in the poster. She looked stunning in her gorgeous saree, making a strong case for monotones. Splashed in mustard hue, Taapsee Pannu's saree is impeccably-draped in the poster look. Accentuated by subtle intricate accents and a gold zari border, her saree is teamed with a matching sleeveless blouse. While Taapsee Pannu's red saree showed the passionate and feisty side of her character, the mustard-yellow saree offered a contrasting humble and down-to-earth personality. Is she a paradox in the movie? Well, for that answer we've got to wait. However, post her movie getting released on Netflix on 2 July 2021, we are guessing that the single-toned sarees would trend.

The jewellery look as seen in the poster is also meticulously done. The dainty gold earrings gave Taapsee Pannu's mustard-yellow saree look from Haseen Dillruba, a minimal touch. The elements like a lightweight mangalsutra not only showed us that she is married but also added to the traditional effect - the minimalism synonymous to the modern small-town sensibilities. She also accessorised her look with a nose pin. The makeup look in the poster is also beautifully done with pink lip shade, highlighted cheekbones, and dark nude eye shadow. The middle-parted highlighted shoulder-length tresses completed her look. Taapsee Pannu looked amazing in her contemporary minimal look. So, what do you think about her attire and look? Let us know that in the comment section.

Picture Credit: Poster Look Of Haseen Dillruba/Netflix