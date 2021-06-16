Just In
Haseen Dillruba Promotions: Taapsee Pannu Flaunts Two Gorgeous Sarees; Which Saree Did You Like More?
Taapsee Pannu has been holidaying in Moscow with her sister, Shagun Pannu. These days, she is also promoting her much-awaited movie, Haseen Dillruba, which will release on Netflix on 2 July, 2021. The Pink actress wore two gorgeous sarees for the promotions and had our attention. She gave us exquisite saree goals and we have decoded her saree looks for you.
Photographer Courtesy: Khamkha Photoartist
Following the red theme of the movie Haseen Dillruba, Taapsee Pannu wore a Picchika by Urvashi Sethi saree. Styled by Devki B, Taapsee wore a fuchsia on red saree and looked gorgeous. Her saree was accentuated by hand-painted botanical patterns in black tones. Crafted from silk organza, her saree was also adorned with hand-embroidered gota. She teamed her saree with a sleeveless red blouse that went well with her saree. She teamed her saree with complementing sandals and upped her look with delicate jewellery from Ayana Silver Jewellery and Opaline-Soulful Jewellery. The makeup was marked by pink tones and highlighted middle-parted ponytail completed her look.
She also flaunted another stunning saree, which was about colour-blocks. Her saree was blue-hued and enhanced by pink-toned floral accents on the palla with yellow tassles. She paired her saree with a bright yellow patterned blouse and intricate blue accents. She accessorised her look with sleek danglers. With natural makeup and curly bun, she rounded out her traditional look. Taapsee Pannu looked awesome as always. So, what do you think about her saree look? Let us know that in the comment section.