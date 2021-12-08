Sweater And Cardigan Goals From Shanaya Kapoor And Alia Bhatt; Whose Winter Wear You Liked More? Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Come winters and thinking sweaters and cardigans? If such is the case, we have got two awesome snuggly winter-wear goals for you. Recently, Alia Bhatt and Shanaya Kapoor gave us sweater and cardigan ideas with their outfits. They both wore eye-catching snuggly winter outfits and had our attention. So, let's talk about their warm outfits.

Photographer Courtesy: Palak Bohara

Shanaya Kapoor's White And Yellow Sweater Look

Shanaya Kapoor looked amazing in her white and yellow sweater that was round-necked. It was a ribbed-knitted sweater with yellow knitted patterns and she teamed it with white-hued bottoms. Shanaya wore this sweater outfit for Label Ritu Kumar's photoshoot. The label announced their newest celeb influencer with the caption, "Looking at #LabelSquad's newest member! Can you guess who's joining the Squad?" Her makeup was natural with subtle hint of kohl and the neatly-tied bun hairdo completed her look.

Picture Source: Instagram

Alia Bhatt's Colourful Cardigan Look

Alia Bhatt flaunted a sun-kissed and colourful cardigan look recently. The actress wore a checkered top and denim jeans. She paired it with a cardigan that was accentuated by blue, green, red, and yellow hues and Alia teamed it with a pair of denim jeans. She accessorised her look with a pair of earrings and the makeup was highlighted by pink lip shade, contoured cheekbones, and subtle kohl. The middle-parted copper wavy tresses rounded out her avatar.

So, whose winter-wear look did you like more? Let us know that in the comment section.