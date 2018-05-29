Subscribe to Boldsky
Swara Bhasker's Outfit Looks As Dull As Dishwater

By Devika
Swara Bhasker fashion

As 'Veere Di Wedding' promotional tours are in full swing, Swara Bhasker's attires are getting boring and boring. First, she only wore 'white' coloured outfits. While, we found her white attires attractive in the beginning but then we thought that she is pushing this hue too far.

And now, the actress gave herself a break by donning a rather dull beige and black-coloured House of Kotwara ensemble. In this attire, she looked as if she is on some travelling spree rather than on a movie promotion.

Swara's outfit was very plain and had her upper half of the ensemble been hot pink or bright yellow or maybe even a darker shade of green, it would have colour-blocked the black of her attire so beautifully. And that would have made all the difference!

It is particularly the beige part that disappointed us. Also, we didn't like the sheer stockings that she teamed with her ensemble. The dupatta was an unnecessary add-on and no, it definitely couldn't give the attire a retro look.

What we loved was her layered hairstyle and the natural makeup. Swara, we really think you can rock any given outfit but play a little more with colours, pretty please.

    Story first published: Tuesday, May 29, 2018, 17:10 [IST]
