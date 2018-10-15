ENGLISH

Sushmita Sen’s Timeless-Meets-Futuristic Gown At The Finale Of BTFW 2018 Was A Masterpiece

Sushmita Sen Bombay Times Fashion Week

Sushmita Sen was the modern goddess at the grand finale of the Bombay Times Fashion Week 2018. Just a couple of days ago, we saw the diva gracing the ramp at Lotus Make-Up FDCI India Fashion Week 2018. This time, she returned to the fashion capital and donned an absolutely different look, as she graced the ramp for the ace designer, Neeta Lulla. The designer simply left us speechless with her collection.

Sushmita Sen Showstopper

Coming to Sushmita's showstopper attire, it was one of the best outfits that we saw this year. Her gown was a sculptural delight and featured nuanced details. Her voluminous gown made us contemplate about the 18th-century European fashion. However, Sushmita's timeless gown was given a modern perspective. This attire of hers brought alive the past traditions but was made relevant by the contemporary techniques. Sushmita's gown was perfect for a woman, who is realistic but needs a dose of idealism.

Sushmita Sen Showstopper

Her gown spoke of grandeur but it had a sophistication and understated elegance to it. It was detailed with a rather interesting bodice that was coiled, architectural, and seemed futuristic. This ruffled feature cloaked the plain soft yellow bodice of her gown. The skirt seemed inspired by the ballroom outfits. It was flared and gave a dreamy touch to her attire. As such, we felt that the gown represented a girl, who is rooted in traditions and yet dares to look beyond the conventional norms. It was most certainly a paradoxical outfit that highlighted myriad perspectives.

Sushmita Sen Style

It was ivory-hued and mixed harmoniously with a very light canary yellow hue-the colour, which illuminated the gown. At first sight, the gown seemed soft, but on the second thought, it looked bold. It was a gorgeous outfit and Sushmita accessorised it with sleek danglers that resembled icicle. Her middle-parted bun completed her look and Sushmita Sen looked out of this world.

