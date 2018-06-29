Subscribe to Boldsky
Sushmita Sen’s Badass Street Style Is What We Want To Try So Desperately

By Devika
Sushmita Sen fashion

She might have chosen to stay away from the glamorous world of Bollywood, but that doesn't mean that Sushmita Sen doesn't give us glamorous goals. Be it traditional outfits, formal attire, or street wears, Sush never fails to woo us fashionably. Always dressed to perfection, Sushmita is one of the best-dressed celebs of the country.

Recently, she ditched saris and anarkalis, dresses and pantsuit, and instead opted for a very casual and sassy look. She stepped out in a busy residential area and we couldn't stop staring at her. She looked awesome AF and had us drooling all over.

Sushmita Sen Instagram

Sushmita wore an overlapping sleeveless white top, which was V-necked and paired it with denim hot pants. However, what caught our attention were her bondage-inspired sandals that raised the oomph and the sexy factor. Her sandals were mostly flat with a bit of heel and featured the strappy black linings that made her look hotter.

She completed her badass avatar with a neatly tied ponytail, quirky shades, and sporty bracelets.

Well, we are bowled over by Sushmita Sen? How about you? Feel free to share your opinion in the comment section.

    Read more about: fashion bollywood sushmita sen
    Story first published: Friday, June 29, 2018, 18:21 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 29, 2018
