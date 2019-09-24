Anushka Sharma's Latest Outfit Proves She Has Mastered The Art Of Nailing Traditional Looks Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Recently, actress Anushka Sharma was spotted in an ivory Manish Malhotra's anarkali set, which made us fall in love with her because of her sustainable fashion sense. So, let us take a close look at her ivory anarkali and decode it.

So, for the Swachh Bharat event, Anushka Sharma donned a simple ivory hand-woven anarkali. Her three-fourth-sleeved anarkali was accentuated by intricate pearl detailing and golden zardosi work at the border of the sleeves. The actress teamed her elegant ensemble with matching dupatta, which was enhanced by meticulous zari work. The Sultan actress completed her look with a pair of silver juttis by Fizzy Goblet, which was adorned with intricate crystal hand embroidery. Anushka accessorised her look with a pair of ethnic gold jhumkis and stunning kadas. The actress neatly tied her mid-parted sleek tresses into a bun and upped her look with mininal base marked by tiny black bindi, kohled eyes, light eyeshadow, and pink lip shade.

After looking at her outfit choice, we can safely say that the actress is the queen of elegance. In fact, we have been observing her since a long time and found that Anushka always keeps her traditionals light and effortless. She keeps it subtle. So, let us take a look at her two more elegant yet comfy outfits to prove the point.

Anushka Sharma In A Floral Green Sari

For an event in Mumbai, Anushka Sharma opted for a breezy green-hued sari by Sabyasachi, which was accentuated by multi-hued floral prints and intricate beaded silver border. The actress draped her sari in a nivi style and paired it with simple strappy matching blouse. She accessorised her look with a pair of large golden-toned statement earrings. The actress pulled back her messy tresses into a bun. She spruced up her look with a tiny bindi, kohled eyes with heavy mascara, and dark red lip shade. Anushka Sharma looked beautiful in floral sari and the way she carried it, it seemed like her sari was light-weight and comfy.

Anushka Sharma In A Royal Blue Kurta Set

For the DDCA Annual Honours 2019, Anushka Sharma opted for a royal blue kurta set, which consisted of a full-sleeved slit neckline plain kurta and was accentuated by intricate golden thread work at the border of the sleeves. She paired her kurta with matching flared bottoms. The actress completed her look with matching velvet dupatta, which was enhanced by white polka dots. Anushka also carried Sabyasachi x Christian Louboutin's ethnic potli bag. She accessorised her look with gold chaandbaalis. She tied her sleek tresses neatly into a bun and upped her look with a black bindi, soft pink blush, and nudish-pink lip shade.

After looking at her all ethnic looks, we concluded that Anushka Sharma loves traditionals but she mostly likes to keep it light and comfortable. And even if her outfit is heavy, the actress exactly knows how to pull it off effortlessly.

We really loved Anushka Sharma's elegant outfit choices. What do you think? Do let us know in the comment section.