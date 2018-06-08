Suhana's 'Never-Before-Seen' Sexy Avatar Proves That She Can Pull Off Any Look With Ease

And Suhana Khan is not your typical demure diva any more. The daughter of Shahrukh Khan has elevated her style game and added the words, 'hotness quotient' to it. The diva just celebrated her 18th birthday and well, we must say, she is getting rocking with age.

We don't know whether Suhana would be making a Bollywood debut but we are certain that she is always going to be our style inspiration. The diva has already dazzled us in her traditional avatar, glam dresses, and casual wears, but we were yet to see more from Suhana.

And now she has shown her never-before-seen avatar. Suhana Khan seemed to be chilling with her mom's friends at a fashionable pub. The girl looked sexy in an all-black attire and had us falling head over heels in love with her.

Suhana wore a sleeveless black jumpsuit attire that featured hot-pants like shorts and she teamed her look with a short jacket. And man! She just looked awesome. Looks like in the coming years, she will give a tough comeptition to not only her contemporary star kids but also the seasoned stylistas.

But her attire was not enough to complete her look. What really caught our attention was her long black boots, which went perfectly well with the outfit. Also, Suhana kept her makeup minimal and left her hair loose.

We admired Suhana Khan's style sense. We just couldn't take our eyes off her and we also know that you can't do that either.