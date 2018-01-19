Manushi Chillar And Other Celebs Graced Their Styles At The AudiQ5 Launch

Manushi Chillar

Manushi was rocking it once again, wearing a classy one-shoulder tulle gown. The gown had ruffles from the waist level, which made it look even prettier. The beauty queen matched the gown with a diamond necklace, earrings and a bracelet. Her styling skills are getting improvised with every passing day and that gets proven by her look books for frequent events.

Gauhar Khan

Gauhar wore a classy black gown by Tanieya Khanuja, which she matched with Prakshi's fine jewellery. The strapless gown looked exotic with the folded ruffles on the top and a glossy satin bottom. She is one of the masters in carrying gowns with so much grace. She never fails to amaze us more.

Riddhima Kapoor

Ranbir Kapoor's pretty and stylish sister was also present at the event, looking extremely gorgeous in a glossy black dress. She matched the dress with pointed black heels and dainty accessories. This is by far one of the classiest avatars of Riddhima.

Arjun Kapoor

Arjun attended the event, carrying a dashing look, including a maroon tuxedo suit with plain black boots. The look was simple, but we loved it. His stunning skills were right on point and he managed to carry the style book with utmost sassiness.

The Launch

The stars gathered at the stage for the luxury car's launch and we saw Manushi once again in her pretty Miss World crown. She totally rocked it. There were also important officials from Audi who gathered at the event for the car's grand launch.