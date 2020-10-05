On 8 Years Of English Vinglish, A Look At Late Legendary Actress Sridevi’s Saree Looks From The Film Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Directed by Gauri Shinde, Bollywood comedy-drama film English Vinglish was released on 5 October 2012. The film starred veteran actress late Sridevi as Shashi, who enrolls in an English-speaking course to stop her husband and daughter from mocking her because of her weak command on the language and gains self-respect in the process. The film was absolutely loved by the audience not just because of its motivating story but also due to Sridevi's brilliant acting and her elegant looks. The film premiered at the 2012 Toronto International Film Festival, where it received a 10-minute standing ovation.

In the film, Sridevi was seen sporting simple yet pretty sarees effortlessly, which did not let our eyes go off from her. As English Vinglish clocks its 8 years today, take a look at her few saree looks from the film that gave major fashion goals to all the lovely women in the town.

Sridevi In A Light-Purple Saree In one of the scenes, Sridevi was seen sporting a light-purple comfy saree, which was accentuated by subtle prints and darker shade border. She draped the pallu of her saree in a classic style and teamed it with a half-sleeved purple blouse. The actress accessorised her look with a pair of gold-toned earrings, a pendant neckpiece, and bangle. She let loose her mid-parted tresses and wrapped up her look with a red bindi, filled brows, kohled eyes, highlighted cheekbones, and light-pink lip shade. Sridevi In A Green Floral Saree Sridevi donned a beautiful light-green saree, which was accentuated by blossoming pink florals and dark-green leaves patterns. She draped the pallu of her saree in a nivi style and teamed it with a light-hued blouse. The diva upped her look with minimal jewellery and elevated her look with tiny red bindi, filled brows, kohled eyes, and pink lip shade. She tied her mid-parted tresses into a low braided tail and carried a big brown handbag. Sridevi In A Dual-Toned Blue Saree Sridevi was decked up in a light-blue saree, which had a silver border. The pallu of her saree was dark-blue in colour and she draped it in a classic way. She teamed her saree with a mid-toned blue blouse and notched up her look with a mangalsutra and a bracelet. The actress pulled back her mid-parted tresses into a loose hairdo and rounded out her look with minimal makeup marked by a tiny red bindi, filled brows, and light-pink lip shade. Sridevi In A Magenta Saree Sridevi looked extremely beautiful in her magenta saree, which featured brown-hued border. She draped the pallu of her saree in a classic way and teamed it with a half-sleeved matching blouse. The diva upped her look with a mangalsutra and a few bangles and enhanced her look with a tiny red bindi, filled brows, kohled eyes, and pink lip shade. She pulled back her mid-parted tresses into a neat braided tail.

