Legendary Actress Sridevi's Traditional Fashion Moments On Her Fifth Death Anniversary
On Sridevi's fifth death anniversary, we remember Sridevi as not only a versatile actress with over 130 movies in her kitty but also a fashion icon. Her fashion game was flawless as well and more than often she stunned us with her fashion choices - the diva was ahead of her times. While her western looks wowed us, her traditional style also made her look a class apart. On Sridevi Kapoor's death anniversary, here are some of her fashion moments.
Sridevi's Festive Kalidaar Suit
For one of the events, Sridevi wore a festive suit and inspired us with her attire choice. It was a long kalidaar suit that was intricately embellished and round-necked. It was a full-sleeved number and Sridevi Kapoor paired it with matching bottoms. She teamed her ensemble with beige sandals that went well with her look. The actress accessorised her look with statement earrings and a delicate ring. The makeup was highlighted by pink lip shade and well-defined kohl. The impeccable bun rounded out her avatar.
Sridevi's Elaborate Black Lehenga
Sridevi's lehenga game was always on point. She wore a black Manish Malhotra lehenga for an event in Moscow that was intricately done. Her attire consisted of a half-sleeved blouse and a flared skirt. The blouse was accentuated by brocade sleeves in golden tones and the skirt was highlighted by meticulously-done floral motifs in golden tone. She draped a black-hued dupatta that was highlighted by intricate silver border.
Sridevi's Chic Striped And Floral Sari
Manish Malhotra was one of the most favourite fashion designers of Sridevi and she wore the designer's sari on a number of occasions. It was a gorgeous colour-blocked sari with black and white stripes and yellow border. The actress paired her sari with a sleeveless black blouse with floral patterns. It was a stunning number and Sridevi upped her look with a magenta pink lip shade and subtle kohl. The sleek side-parted tresses rounded out her avatar.
Sridevi's Elaborate Top And Skirt
Sridevi Kapoor wore an elaborate festive outfit that consisted of a white flowy top and a flared skirt, which was highlighted by meticulously done floral accents. It was a red and white skirt that was flared and Sridevi carried a smart brown clutch with her. She accessorised her look with elaborate neckpiece and dainty earrings. She also upped her look with delicate studs. The makeup was highlighted by muted pink lip shade and subtle kohl. The impeccable bun rounded out her avatar.
Sridevi's Pretty Yellow Suit
Sridevi was among the rare celebs, who would give us attire goals for any occasion. The actress wore a yellow suit that was embellished and full-sleeved. It was enhanced by intricate floral accents in white and featured a sparkling border. The actress teamed her kurta with plain yellow pyjamis and draped a white and yellow transparent dupatta. She upped her look with ethnic earrings and tiny sparkling bindi. The makeup was marked by pink lip shade and soft kohl. The middle-parted ponytail rounded out her avatar.
So, which attire and look of Sridevi's did you like the most? Let us know that in the comment section.
Photo Credits: Sridevi Kapoor
