Sridevi's Birthday: The Iconic Magazine Covers Of Bollywood's Most Versatile Style Icon

Sridevi was the evergreen diva of Bollywood and on her birth anniversary, we remember her as one of the leading style icons of the country. With her twinkling eyes and effervescent charm, Sridevi stole a million hearts. Her fashion was not fixed to a particular style, she moved on and followed the latest trends.

As she entered the millennial century, she was guided by her daughters- Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor. Because of her individualistic style sense and her presence on the screen, Sridevi was favourite as the cover girl for various national and international magazines. We have compiled her best magazine looks over the years and her stunning style transformation.

Filmfare (1984)

Filmfare has always been one of the ace magazines in India and back then in 1984, Sridevi had been ruling the tinsel town. In one of the covers, she got featured on the cover of Filmfare, rocking in a lace top and beaded necklace.

Filmfare (1985)

The title of the Filmfare (1985) issue stated Sridevi as 'The Empress' and this adjective could no way be truer. She was surely the empress of Bollywood and rocked the town with her glitz and glamour. For the cover pic, she looked classy and confident.

Movie Magazine (1988)

Movie Magazine was also one of the prominent magazines in Bollywood's 80s and for one of the issues in 1988, Sridevi got featured in a pretty yet sassy avatar. She wore an orange turban, matched with her dress and accessorized herself with huge floral studs.

Show Time (1991)

In the 1991 issue of a then-ace Bollywood magazine, Sridevi was titled as 'The Reel Empress Of India'. Well, need we say more about the astounding look she carried?

Tinsel Town (1991)

Another top magazine of the 90s, Tinsel Town featured Sridevi in one of her prettiest avatars. For the cover look, she was wearing a blue outfit with matching jewellery and bindi.

Movie (1994)

Sridevi featured as the cover girl for Movie Magazine's 1994 edition. Sridevi showcased her backless look and rocked it like a stunner.

India Today (2012)

As Sridevi stepped into the 2000s, her style statements also faced a massive evolution. In the cover issue of India Today magazine's 2012 issue, she totally stunned us with her halter-neck bodycon dress and high heels.

L'Officiel (2013)

Sridevi once started herself to stay evergreen and she proved it with her sassy looks for an international magazine, L'Officiel. Wearing a trench dress and matching accessories, she totally killed it.

Vogue India (2013)

For Vogue 2013's cover issue, Sridevi carried two amazing looks. For the cover, she was wearing a powder pink ruffle dress while for an inside-story look, she rocked it in an olive green sleeveless dress. She did look ageless!

Vogue India (2015)

Manish Malhotra's bridal 2015 collection got featured on Vogue India and among other stunning B-town actresses including Alia Bhatt, Shilpa Shetty, Kajol, Karisma Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor, Sridevi also rocked the pastel shades.

Hi! Blitz (2016)

Hi! Blitz magazine is one of the Bollywood's leading magazines that cover some stunning Bollywood divas and dappers and in the 2016 issue, Sridevi got featured wearing a classy one-shoulder black Manish Malhotra gown.

Verve And Filmfare 2017

The classic and ever-gorgeous Sridevi got featured in two different magazines in 2017 and that too in the top magazines, she covered two extremely stunning outfits. For Verve, she wore a copper sequin dress with a classy head accessory while for Filmfare, she donned an amazing off-shoulder black dress.

Filmfare 2018

Her last magazine coverage was in Filmfare 2018 issue where she got featured with other actresses including Kareena Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, and Alia Bhatt. All the actresses wore sequin outfits, including Sridevi who rocked the sequin tulle gown.