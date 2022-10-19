Sri Lankan Pop Singer Yohani’s 8 Fashionable Looks, Manike Mage Hithe Fame Star’s Style Is Offbeat And Edgy!

Black Pantsuit Image: Instagram Yohani added an edgy twist to the classic black pantsuit ensemble with custom-tailored details. She teamed the black blazer and relaxed pants with a matching bralette top. The cutwork on the jacket sleeves looked pretty offbeat and eye-catchy. Also, her men's formal shoes made an apt choice to add glam to her pantsuit look!

Pink Pantsuit Image: Instagram The Manike Mage Hithe star oozed a boss lady vibe in a pink pantsuit. The bright pink outfit was a perfect choice to add an eclectic vibe to her modern attire. Yohani accentuated the glam look with a boho-style choker neckpiece!

Mini Dress Image: Instagram Yohani looked chic and glamorous in a brown colour mini-dress. The body-hugging ensemble featured ribbed weave detailing, which looked understated yet very modern. She completed her edgy look with curated accessories including a beret cap, lace gloves, and socks!

Red Belted Dress Image: Instagram The pop singer's fashion choices are truly eccentric and one-of-a-kind. Yohani looked glam in this red mini dress which featured offbeat crisscross details all over. Yohani complemented the offbeat look with a matching belated choker and red highlights in her hair!

Neon Jacket and Shorts Image: Instagram Neon colour outfits are pretty risky to pull off but Yohani slayed the casual look like a pro. She accentuated her black crop top and shorts with an eye-catchy neon jacket that worked as edgy layered clothing. The pixie-cut cropped hairdo and inborn swag made her look stunning!

Silver Athleisure Image: Instagram Yohani added a whole new dimension to the casual, carefree athleisure look by opting for an edgy outfit. She wore a purple bralette and teamed it with silver athleisure pants. The yellow strappy flats and green guitar added to her colourful ensemble!

Black And White Casuals Image: Instagram The talented pop star looked impressive in a classic white shirt and black cargo pants outfit. The belt sling was added as an edgy accessory for her white casual shirt. Yohani kept the look interesting with army-style shoes and a Lob hairdo!