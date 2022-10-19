Just In
- 46 min ago Diwali 2022: How To Prepare Delicious Vegan No-Sugar Walnut Date Truffles
- 2 hrs ago 5 Maharashtrian Looks To Getting Ready The ‘Traditional’ Way This Diwali
- 2 hrs ago Diwali 2022: Differences And Similarities Between Celebrations In North And South India
- 3 hrs ago Madhuri Dixit's Maja Ma Sparks Dialogue On LGBTQIA+ Community Representation In Indian Content
Don't Miss
- News Putin declares martial law in 4 unilaterally annexed regions of Ukraine
- Sports T20 World Cup 2022: Alzarri Joseph four-for helps West Indies register 31-run win over Zimbabwe
- Finance Buy 3 Large Cap & 2 Mid Cap Diwali Special Stocks - Technical Picks By Kotak Securities
- Movies Bigg Boss 16: All You Want To Know About First Wild Card Contestant Hasbulla Magomedov
- Technology Realme 10 Pro+ Battery Capacity Leaked Ahead of Launch; A Worthy Upgrade?
- Education SSC CPO Sub Inspector Admit Card Out: Know how to download and other details
- Automobiles Volvo Rolls Out First Locally-Assembled XC40 Recharge From Its Facility In Karnataka
- Travel Aboard The California Zephyr And Rediscover The USA
Sri Lankan Pop Singer Yohani’s 8 Fashionable Looks, Manike Mage Hithe Fame Star’s Style Is Offbeat And Edgy!
Her sway-worthy hit song Manike Mage Hithe allowed her to get noticed and how! Sri Lankan Pop singer Yohani is of course famous for her melodious voice but her unique fashion sense needs special attention too! Check her Insta page and you will notice that, the talented singer, songwriter, and rapper's style is offbeat and edgy. For Yohani, it is about constant experimentation with styles that come pretty naturally to her. And being comfortable in what she wears makes it, even more, easier and reflects on her personality!
Image: Instagram
Here's a curated list of 8 fashionable looks flaunted by Yohani that denote her offbeat style:
Black Pantsuit
Image: Instagram
Yohani added an edgy twist to the classic black pantsuit ensemble with custom-tailored details. She teamed the black blazer and relaxed pants with a matching bralette top. The cutwork on the jacket sleeves looked pretty offbeat and eye-catchy. Also, her men's formal shoes made an apt choice to add glam to her pantsuit look!
Pink Pantsuit
Image: Instagram
The Manike Mage Hithe star oozed a boss lady vibe in a pink pantsuit. The bright pink outfit was a perfect choice to add an eclectic vibe to her modern attire. Yohani accentuated the glam look with a boho-style choker neckpiece!
Mini Dress
Image: Instagram
Yohani looked chic and glamorous in a brown colour mini-dress. The body-hugging ensemble featured ribbed weave detailing, which looked understated yet very modern. She completed her edgy look with curated accessories including a beret cap, lace gloves, and socks!
Red Belted Dress
Image: Instagram
The pop singer's fashion choices are truly eccentric and one-of-a-kind. Yohani looked glam in this red mini dress which featured offbeat crisscross details all over. Yohani complemented the offbeat look with a matching belated choker and red highlights in her hair!
Neon Jacket and Shorts
Image: Instagram
Neon colour outfits are pretty risky to pull off but Yohani slayed the casual look like a pro. She accentuated her black crop top and shorts with an eye-catchy neon jacket that worked as edgy layered clothing. The pixie-cut cropped hairdo and inborn swag made her look stunning!
Silver Athleisure
Image: Instagram
Yohani added a whole new dimension to the casual, carefree athleisure look by opting for an edgy outfit. She wore a purple bralette and teamed it with silver athleisure pants. The yellow strappy flats and green guitar added to her colourful ensemble!
Black And White Casuals
Image: Instagram
The talented pop star looked impressive in a classic white shirt and black cargo pants outfit. The belt sling was added as an edgy accessory for her white casual shirt. Yohani kept the look interesting with army-style shoes and a Lob hairdo!
Green Casual Dress
Image: Instagram
A girl in chic casual attire, that's how we label Yohani's chosen look. She wore a green colour spaghetti strap dress and completed it with stylish white strappy sandals. Yohani's outfit makes a perfect inspiration for the casual, understated look!
- women fashion5 Maharashtrian Looks To Getting Ready The ‘Traditional’ Way This Diwali
- bollywood wardrobeMadhuri Dixit Looks Ethereal In Silk Saree, Her Traditional Attire Is Ideal For Your Diwali Look!
- menNecktie Day: From Status Symbol To Fashion Accessory - Journey Of A Tie
- bollywood wardrobeKriti Sanon Looks Alluring In White And Golden Saree; Gives Diwali Fashion Inspiration
- bollywood wardrobeDiwali 2022: Karan Johar, Ananya Panday, Kriti Sanon's Ethnic Style For Ayushmann Khurrana's Diwali Bash
- fashion trendsDiwali 2022: 10 Kurti Types You Can Experiment With To Ace Your Ethnic Look
- bollywood wardrobeSonakshi Sinha's Co-Ord Set Fashion Is A Mix Of Casual And Formal! Top 6 Looks
- bollywood wardrobeFDCI x Lakmé Fashion Week 2022: Ananya Panday Shines In Blazer Dress At Pankaj And Nidhi Show
- bollywood wardrobeSandeepa Dhar Slaying In Sarees With Utmost Grace
- bollywood wardrobeFDCI x Lakmé Fashion Week 2022: Aditi Rao Hydari Gives Maharani Vibes At Gaurang Shah Show
- bollywood wardrobeFDCI x Lakmé Fashion Week 2022: Chitrangda Singh Flaunts An Afro Avatar For Label Esha
- bollywood wardrobeFDCI x Lakmé Fashion Week 2022: Malaika Arora In Chic Co-Ord Outfit By Limerick