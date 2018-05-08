Sonam’s Reception: Bebo’s Hot Indian Avatar Is Stunning

After a short pause, celebrations of Sonam and Anand's marriage have begun again and our tinsel-towners have upped their fashion game by a notch this time.

Celebrities have just started pouring in Sonam's reception venue, The Leela, Mumbai. Though the night has just begun, we have spotted our stunner and that is none other than Begum Kareena Kapoor Khan. Well, our eyes are transfixed at Kareena Kapoor's hot look for the party.

She has chosen a Manish Malhotra lehenga for the event and boy, she looks hot! Only Bebo can bring such an interesting twist to an outfit.

Her refreshingly contemporary glittery golden lehenga had solid and meticulous embroidery and the lose end of the garment accumulated around her feet like a gown. Drooling? Wait for the choli. She sported it with a skimpy, deep plunge neck choli and completed the look with a sheer dupatta across her upper body.

Her wavy tresses and nude make-up allowed all attention to Bebo's hot attire and envious frame.

Well, as we said, the night has just begun and one can expect a fashion riot from our very own Bollywood celebs, who just wait to show their crazy and fashionable (of course!) side during events like these.

More updates coming up soon, stay tuned!