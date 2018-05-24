Sonam's Distressed Denim Sari Will Have Your Mind All Blown Away!

And now ladies, you can take a break from silk and chiffon saris, and don a denim sari. No, we are absolutely not kidding about it. There's a B-town celebrity, who just wore a blue-coloured denim sari and blew the internet. Any guesses on who that celeb is? Who else can it be but Sonam Kapoor-Ahuja.

Sonam is a busy bee these days. Ever since, her return from Cannes, she has been promoting 'Veere Di Wedding', the movie in which she plays the best friend to Kareena Kapoor Khan, Swara Bhasker, and Shikha Talsania. The diva has been sporting some fabulous wears, right from the House of Kotwara traditional outfits to western attires by Erdem.

But this time, she just puzzled yet amazed us in her contemporary sari with incredible twists. Her intriguing attire radiated fusion vibes. At first, we couldn't even understand the ensemble and then our eyes went to the quintessential sari-like drape, but still we had to confirm what is this dress called. Well, it is definitely pushing-the-boundaries sari designed by Diksha Khanna.

The sari exudes a casual touch and makes for the perfect informal party wear. And Sonam pulled off this hand-distressed denim sari with a lot of grace. She seemed to be in a reflective mood while posing for the photographers.

Lately, the actress is showing us her new-found affinity for white shirts. Sonam paired her mind-boggling sari with a white dolman shirt. And well, we are going gaga over it.

She kept her makeup subtle but the blue eyeshadow and messy bun went well with her overall cool avatar. Her asymmetrical earrings were spot-on and blended with the attire.

Sonam wooed us and wowed us too. Aren't you in the mood of sporting a distressed denim sari too? A sure-shot head turner!