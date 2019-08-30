Sonam Kapoor Ahuja's Latest Promotional Look For The Zoya Factor Is Old-School Formal Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

After a brief break from the movie world, Bollywood's favourite fashionista, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja is back. Yesterday, she gave us a stunning fashion moment with her gorgeous red gown at the trailer launch of her upcoming movie, The Zoya Factor. And then she showed us her second eye-catching dramatic outfit. Let's find out what that attire was and decode it.

So, Sonam Kapoor donned an off-white double breasted jacket over a bright red turtle neck full-sleeved top. Her structured jacket was cinched at the waist with a rope belt, which gave her jacket a layered effect. She teamed it with a matching knee-length A-line skirt that was pleated. Her attire was designed by Dice Kayek.

Apart from the sartorial department, Sonam spruced up her look with glossy red boots. Well, with this, Sonam Kapoor gave us boot goals for the winter season. She wore elegant earrings, which were from Mahesh Notandass Fine Jewellery. She also carried a contrasting cobalt blue box bag by S'uvimol. Her mid-parted puffed vintage bun with long bangs was one of the most interesting hairdos of this week. Filled eyebrows, nude eye shadow, rosy cheeks, and glossy pink lip shade completed her old-fashioned formal look.

On the work front, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja's drama-romance film, The Zoya Factor is scheduled to hit the theatres on 20 September.

Meanwhile, do not forget to share your opinions on her formal yet dramatic essemble in the comment section.