ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

SPIRITUALITY

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Effortlessly Aces The Casual Androgynous Look

By
Sonam Kapoor Fashion

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja was spotted with her husband Anand Ahuja recently. Away from frills and fancies, she sported a casual androgynous look. The actress looked classy in her outfit and encouraged women to step out of their comfort zone.

Sonam Kapoor Style

She wore a white shirt, which was flared and she teamed it with an equally flared pants. She wore a white collared shirt that was full-sleeved and featured subtle stripes and her baggy pants came with metallic accents. Well, she played with contrasts and so effortlessly. With her ensemble, Sonam redefined cool and elegant.

Sonam Kapoor News
Sonam Kapoor Anand Ahuja & other celebrities spotted by paparazzi at Airport in style | Boldsky

Sonam paired her ensemble with comfy shoes, which went well with her look. She accessorised her look with hoop earrings that accentuated her casual avatar. Sonam's makeup was dewy-toned and marked by a deep red lip shade. She wore cat-eyed dark frames, which really suited her. The impeccable bun rounded out her look. So, how did you find Sonam Kapoor Ahuja's look of the day? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Story first published: Tuesday, January 8, 2019, 15:10 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 8, 2019
     

    Get breaking news alerts from Boldsky

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue