Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Effortlessly Aces The Casual Androgynous Look

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja was spotted with her husband Anand Ahuja recently. Away from frills and fancies, she sported a casual androgynous look. The actress looked classy in her outfit and encouraged women to step out of their comfort zone.

She wore a white shirt, which was flared and she teamed it with an equally flared pants. She wore a white collared shirt that was full-sleeved and featured subtle stripes and her baggy pants came with metallic accents. Well, she played with contrasts and so effortlessly. With her ensemble, Sonam redefined cool and elegant.

Sonam Kapoor Anand Ahuja & other celebrities spotted by paparazzi at Airport in style | Boldsky

Sonam paired her ensemble with comfy shoes, which went well with her look. She accessorised her look with hoop earrings that accentuated her casual avatar. Sonam's makeup was dewy-toned and marked by a deep red lip shade. She wore cat-eyed dark frames, which really suited her. The impeccable bun rounded out her look. So, how did you find Sonam Kapoor Ahuja's look of the day? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.