Sonam Kapoor-Ahuja's Maxi Is Neither Sexy Nor Cute

Wait, what was that! We looked at this picture and we were wondering how can she even wear this attire? It didn't look good at all! On the contrary, this outfit amused us quite a bit. But any guesses who donned it? Well, who else but Sonam Kapoor-Ahuja.

Sonam, popular for her eccentric fashion sense, sometime takes the quirkiness too far. She does it to the extent that her dresses look rather comical and sadly inspire twitteratis to post memes and troll her, which we feel is quite mean. We are raising this issue because recently, Sonam pulled off this maxi dress for 'Veere Di Wedding' promotions.

And we were more than disappointed to see the stunning Sonam in this avatar. The problem with her maxi was that it neither exuded the bohemian look completely nor she looked totally cute in it.

Her dusty raspberry maxi dress seemed more like a maternity wear. It was one of the attires one could have worn for a halloween party instead.

Sonam's ensemble was way too loose and flowy and moreover, the exaggerated ruffled sleeves was quite a 'funny' element to the dress. The collar of her ensemble was rather tacky and didn't go well with her maxi dress.

Also, we loved her chunky tribal-style neckpiece, we thought it contrasted well with the colour of the dress and actually made her outfit look a little less drab. Her makeup was done nicely but her layered hairstyle looked a tad bit unkempt.

We didn't like her maxi dress at all! Let us know your views in the comments section on this.