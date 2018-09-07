Subscribe to Boldsky
Sonakshi Sinha Chooses An Old-Fashioned Dress For A Quality Evening With Her Family

Sonakshi Sinha was spotted enjoying with her family and she gave us a Friday night party wear goal too. The actress looked stunning in her dress and gave the glam look a formal touch. Well, with this dress of hers, she notched up her western dress game to quite an extent. It was a classic piece and was something unusual and head-turning too.

So, she wore a brown-hued boat neckline dress, which actually qualified as a winter dress. Her dress was plain in colour and made a strong case for muted tones. What we also loved was the fact that it was not a typical party colour, so Sonakshi in a way pushed the barriers in terms of hue. Her dress was further enhanced by comfort quotient and was a refreshing entrée in therapy fashion.

Sonakshi Sinha western looks

She teamed her humble dress with a long jacket that was dipped in olive green colour. It was an old-fashioned half-sleeved jacket, which quite evidently accentuated her timeless look. Also, it added the 'warm quotient' to her dress too. The jacket blended well with the dress and Sonakshi teamed it with black boots. Her classy boots rounded off her look.

Her makeup was nude and she left her sleek tresses loose to spruce up her avatar. Well, Sonakshi Sinha's look makes us want to take a trip down memory lane. For us, it was an ootd.

Sonakshi Sinha fashion
    Story first published: Friday, September 7, 2018, 14:59 [IST]
