Major Teaser Launch: Sobhita Dhulipala Stuns With Her Vintage Floral Saree Look
For the teaser launch of her upcoming film Major, Sobhita Dhulipala draped an exquisite saree and gave us fashion goals. Styled by Jahnvi Bansal, Sobhita looked a class apart in her attire, and not only was her saree striking but her styling was done meticulously too. With her saree look, she exuded traditional vintage vibes and if you are looking forward to ace this saree look of Sobhita Dhulipala's, we have decoded it for you.
The Raman Raghav 2.0 actress looked stunning in her saree, which came from the label Torani. She wore the Firoza Silk Organza Abani Saari from the label and with sky-blue as the base colour, this saree was accentuated by floral accents in myriad of hues. It was definitely a spring-worthy saree that was hand and machine-embroidered. The saree was also highlighted by blue and orange striped-patterned border and Sobhita teamed it with a sleeveless blouse that matched with the border of the saree. Priced at INR 120,000, Sobhita Dhulipala pulled off her saree gracefully.
Sobhita accessorised her look with statement nature-inspired diamond and gemstone danglers, which came from Sheetal Zaveri by Vithaldas. She also wore a set of dark orange glass bangles, which upped her look. The makeup was highlighted by magenta-pink lip shade, contoured pink cheekbones, and smokey kohl. She completed her look with an impeccably-made bun that was adorned with marigold flowers. Sobhita Dhulipala gave us a major floral inspiration. So, what do you think about her saree and look? Let us know that.
Photographer Courtesy: Nishat Fatima