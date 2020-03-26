Tillotama Shome’s Polka-Dotted Saree Is Totally Eye-Catching And Retro Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Tillotama Shome gave us a saree goal recently and it was a gorgeous number. She wore a saree by Viva la Vida By MSD and Tillotama looked impressive in it. It was an artistic twist to the traditional outfit and her styling was impeccably done by Who Wore What When. So, let's find out what she wore, which caught our attention.

So, Tillotama Shome wore a saree that featured retro polka dots. Her sari consisted of a collared blouse with flared sleeves and it was knotted at the centre. The saree of her was impeccably draped with the pallu tucked behind the knot. Well, that was an interesting style of wearing a saree. So, dipped in a pristine white hue, Tillotama's saree was accentuated by pink, orange, and blue polka dots.

The Sir actress teamed her saree with pointed silver sandals from the label, Happy Sole. She accessorised her look with floral-cut earrings and a statement neckpiece that came from Inaayat Jewels. Her makeup was highlighted by coffee brown lip shade and complementing eye shadow. The side-parted romantic tresses rounded out her avatar. Tillotama Shome looked amazing in her saree. Don't you think so too? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.

Photos Credit: Vignesh M K