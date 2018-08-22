Sikander Kher’s Earthy-Hued Attire Showed Us That Simplicity Is The Ultimate Sophistication

We got to see many moods of the actor Sikander Kher on the first day of Lakme Fashion Week Winter-Festive 2018. He looked utterly relaxed, as he walked down the ramp for the label Antar Agni by Ujjawal Dubey. Sikander's attire was understated but boasted the rich fabrics and master tailoring.

His attire of the evening made a strong case for traditional fashion, but his outfit most certainly had a contemporary touch. Crafted for modern men, his ensemble was dipped in earthy shades, which was not only soothing to the eyes but also proved to us that simplicity is the ultimate sophistication.

Sikander's kurta was half-sleeved, round-necked, and was enhanced by asymmetrical hemline. The cut on his kurta's hemline was sharp and slanted, and we thought it was an exciting departure from the structured kurta. The soft indigo hue on his kurta was a very classy choice and reflected the distinctive design sensibility of the designer.

The actor paired his elegant kurta with a white-hued harem salwar, which went perfectly well with his kurta. He wore ordinary slippers to round off his look.

Just when the fashion was getting forward, we had one designer and a showstopper, who beckoned us to take a step backwards and learn to relax too.