Bigg Boss OTT: Sidharth Shukla And Shehnaaz Gill Aka Sidnaaz Flaunt Stylish Outfits At Bigg Boss House

Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill graced the sets of the latest edition of Bigg Boss - the Bigg Boss OTT. It was a much-anticipated moment as the two and among the most loved ex-Bigg Boss contestants shared the stage with Karan Johar, who is the host of the show. Sidharth and Shehnaaz or popularly known as SidNaaz then entered the Bigg Boss house and interacted with the contestants. They not only looked awesome together but also wore amazing outfits, which had our attention.

Speaking about their outfits, Sidharth Shukla wore a semi-formal outfit that consisted of a leather jacket in olive hue, asymmetrical black kurta-top, and matte-black trousers. He paired his ensemble with formal black shoes, which went well with his attire. He accessorised his look with sturdy rings. As for Shehnaaz Gill, she exuded desi vibes with her vibrant Patiala salwar suit set. Shehnaaz looked gorgeous as always and her jewellery game was also on-point.

So, Shehnaaz wore a pink-hued full-sleeved kurta that featured embellished accents and she paired it with a plain pink salwar that matched with her kurta. She colour-blocked her ensemble with an orange glittery-toned dupatta that upped her stylish look. Shehnaaz teamed her attire with silver flats that complemented her look. She notched up her look with a pair of glittery jhumkis, stunning bangles, and a statement ring. The makeup was enhanced by pink lip shade, contoured cheekbones, and smokey kohl. The middle-parted tresses completed her look.

