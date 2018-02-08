Sidharth Malhotra Looks Too Cool In Camouflage Casuals

Sidharth Malhotra was spotted outside his house, carrying a super cool camouflage look.

He was wearing a camouflage sweatshirt along with a pair of ripped jeans and tan boots. This is not the very first time that Sidharth is showing us some cool fashion goals. He has always been a style inspiration of men for carrying the most casual looks with ultimate ease, doing justice to each of his uber cool looks.

The recent look that Sid carried can be adopted by anyone to make himself look cooler in this kind of 'sometimes cold and sometimes hot' weather.

Do you also like Sid's latest style book?