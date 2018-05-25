Shweta Tiwari's Airport Look Is Making Us Say 'Yucks'

Welcome the lastest airport fashion disaster, Shweta Tiwari. She just failed it and we were going 'blegh blegh' about it. The B-town divas usually sport some interesting avatars at the airport, which give us styling ideas, but the Bigg Boss 6 winner made us want to close our eyes. And no, we are not kidding!

She mentioned her stylist, Ruchika Jalan at the caption of her picture, but dudette that hardly looked like a styled look! Most of us can get this look by simply doing nothing. No, actually we can elevate this style, right ladies?

While Shweta has been giving us style goals, this specific style of hers badly misfired. She paired her bland black tee with a blue denim slightly-flared jeans. The 'Kasautii Zindagi kay' star also wore a pretty normal belt and kept her hair loose. And there was no makeup at all. And that's all folks!

She just accessorized her look with a handbag and a belt. We are sure nobody would have given her a second look at the airport. We can't even see the footwear that she wore.

Shweta's style is usually on point - it is minimal and believable, but with this outfit, the diva has stretched subtle too far. Her latest airport look doesn't inspire us or make us want to have this outfit in our wardrobes. We are majorly disappointed! Are you too? Let us know you answers in the comments section.