Shweta Bachchan's Sweatshirt Looks Comfy But Not Quite Like An Original Piece

Was it a lovely coincidence or was it deliberate? We just saw a picture of Shweta Bachchan and our eyes literally popped out. It seemed like a copied slogan, but on the second thought, we also felt that it would be too soon to give a verdict.

So, Shweta Bachchan has been in the news these days, for she collaborated with Monisha Jaising to come up with a new luxury prêt brand called MXS. The photoshoot pictures of Shweta and her daughter Navya Naveli Nanda for the brand were also impressive. But, one of the outfits from her shoot seemed to have been inspired by a brand called The Laundry Room.

Now, Shweta wore an MXS sweatshirt with the words, 'Airplane Mode'. But The Laundry Room already has a sweatshirt with the very same words. Not just the words were copied but the airplane's graphic was also seen on MXS sweatshirt. Apart from the different colours, the designing is also pretty much the same. Shweta's sweatshirt is also round-necked and half-sleeved like The Laundry Room sweatshirt.

The only thing we would like to say in defense of MXS is that the term, 'Airplane Mode' is quite common. So, do you think that MXS seemed to have copied the design? Let us know in the comment section.