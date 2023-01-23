Just In
- 3 hrs ago Swami Vivekanandas Invaluable Advice That Continues To Inspire Students Even Today
- 4 hrs ago What Is Vitamin P? What Are The Benefits And Food Sources?
- 6 hrs ago Why Do Kids Need To Socialise? Does It Improve Their Communication Skills?
- 8 hrs ago Shambala: The Mystical Land Which Only Realized Souls Can See
Don't Miss
- Movies Athiya Shetty Ties The Knot With KL Rahul; Shares Beautiful Pics From Their Dreamy Wedding
- Finance Latest Bonus Share, Stock Split For Jan, Feb: Multibagger Small Cap Stocks Announce
- News Obtain residents’ informed consent before Aadhaar authentications: UIDAI
- Sports KL Rahul-Athiya Shetty Wedding: 'They are officially a couple now,' declares Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty
- Automobiles Tata Sierra Concept First Look Review - The Retro Flagship Of The Future
- Technology Samsung India Betting Big On 5G Smartphones; Expects 75% sales in 2023
- Travel The World’s most Overrated Holiday destination in 2023
- Education NMIMS Admission: School of Performing Arts will be closing registration for BA Indian, Western Music Soon
Shruti Haasan's Golden Black Saree Is The Perfect Example Of Voguish; Pics!
The gorgeous Shruti Haasan is known for her gothic style sense! Her Insta looks are the perfect inspiration for all those who wish to add a bit of flamboyancy and eclectism via outfits. Shruti's love for black ensembles is not new and in fact, loves to flaunt the same both on and off-screen. The diva recently shared an inspirational look featuring a sleek black saree with a chic twist!
Image: Instagram
Keep reading to know more about Shruti Haasan's stunning saree look:
Image: Instagram
Saree is one timeless piece of clothing which is considered timeless. For formal as well as occasional wear, one can choose to wear a saree featuring any lovely hue or print. Shruti echoed this ensemble rule by wearing a plain black saree with a golden abstract motif that looked like a fine jewel!
Shruti's black and gold saree by Korvai India is the perfect example of wearing or flaunting a saree in the chicest way possible. Her chosen six-yards ensemble featured a golden patchwork detailing that added a touch of flamboyancy to the outfit.
Trust Shruti to give a stylish twist to her traditional Indian attire. Shruti paired the chic black saree with a black colour turtleneck crop blouse with gloved sleeve details. By ditching the regular saree blouse for a top-style blouse, the Salaar movie actress gave a whole new style lesson to all those who wish to experiment with their looks!
Image: Instagram
No outfit is ever complete without a fair share of chosen accessories. Shruti followed this style rule by opting for impressive pieces of jewellery including matte gold stud earrings, a matching statement ring, and a cuff bracelet. The chosen jewellery pieces looked artistic enough to match Shruti's flamboyant persona and outfit.
Statement jewellery pieces are a great choice when you wish to add a fair bit of flare to the chosen attire. It in fact works great when an outfit is either plain or features minimal details.
Image: Instagram
Shruti being the ardent lover of gothic style makeup flaunted the stunning gothic makeup for this look too. With bold maroon lips and kohl-rimmed eyes; her makeup added a boss lady vibe. The sleek, middle-parted open hairdo was the add-on factor to Shruti's gothic-inspired saree look!
- bollywood wardrobeShruti Haasan Stuns In Her Exquisite Red Lehenga Set; Ideal For Weddings And Other Grand Occasions
- make up tipsShruti Haasan’s Eye-Soothing Pink Makeup Or Tamannaah Bhatia’s Dewy And Glossy Makeup, Pick Your Weekend Look!
- make up tipsShruti Haasan Lets Her Bold Lipstick And Edgy Makeup Look Do All The Talking In These Stunning Pictures
- bollywood wardrobeOn Shruti Haasan’s Birthday, Her Elegant As Well As Stunning Saree Looks From Instagram One Must Check Out!
- bollywood wardrobeSayani Gupta, Shruti Haasan, And Other Divas Inspire Us With Their Saree Looks
- bollywood wardrobeYour Wednesday Fashion Roundup: Dia Mirza’s Comfy Look, Shruti Haasan’s Sassy Avatar, And More
- bollywood wardrobeAditi Rao Hydari, Janhvi Kapoor And Shruti Haasan In Chic Outfits, Who Nailed The Covershoot?
- bollywood wardrobeShruti Haasan’s Impressive Looks From Her Movie 3 Which Completes 8 years
- bollywood wardrobeKajol And Shruti Haasan Give Us Gorgeous Fashion Moment At Devi Screening
- bollywood wardrobeHappy Birthday Shruti Haasan: The Actress Who Can Teach You How To Mix Fashion And Art
- bollywood wardrobeShruti Haasan’s Recent Photoshoot Flaunting Designer Green Sari Is Highly Impressive
- bollywood wardrobeShruti Haasan’s Recent Outfits Are A Proof That Florals Are Forever In Fashion