Shruti Haasan's Golden Black Saree Is The Perfect Example Of Voguish; Pics!

The gorgeous Shruti Haasan is known for her gothic style sense! Her Insta looks are the perfect inspiration for all those who wish to add a bit of flamboyancy and eclectism via outfits. Shruti's love for black ensembles is not new and in fact, loves to flaunt the same both on and off-screen. The diva recently shared an inspirational look featuring a sleek black saree with a chic twist!

Image: Instagram

Keep reading to know more about Shruti Haasan's stunning saree look:

Image: Instagram

Saree is one timeless piece of clothing which is considered timeless. For formal as well as occasional wear, one can choose to wear a saree featuring any lovely hue or print. Shruti echoed this ensemble rule by wearing a plain black saree with a golden abstract motif that looked like a fine jewel!

Shruti's black and gold saree by Korvai India is the perfect example of wearing or flaunting a saree in the chicest way possible. Her chosen six-yards ensemble featured a golden patchwork detailing that added a touch of flamboyancy to the outfit.

Trust Shruti to give a stylish twist to her traditional Indian attire. Shruti paired the chic black saree with a black colour turtleneck crop blouse with gloved sleeve details. By ditching the regular saree blouse for a top-style blouse, the Salaar movie actress gave a whole new style lesson to all those who wish to experiment with their looks!

Image: Instagram

No outfit is ever complete without a fair share of chosen accessories. Shruti followed this style rule by opting for impressive pieces of jewellery including matte gold stud earrings, a matching statement ring, and a cuff bracelet. The chosen jewellery pieces looked artistic enough to match Shruti's flamboyant persona and outfit.

Statement jewellery pieces are a great choice when you wish to add a fair bit of flare to the chosen attire. It in fact works great when an outfit is either plain or features minimal details.

Image: Instagram

Shruti being the ardent lover of gothic style makeup flaunted the stunning gothic makeup for this look too. With bold maroon lips and kohl-rimmed eyes; her makeup added a boss lady vibe. The sleek, middle-parted open hairdo was the add-on factor to Shruti's gothic-inspired saree look!