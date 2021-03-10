Just In
Shriya Pilgaonkar Or Mithila Palkar, Whose Humble Saree Did You Like More?
Be it an embellished saree or a plain-saree, sans any glittering tones, a saree can make us look a class apart (but only when tied gracefully). So, if you want to flaunt a humble saree and celebrate fabric, we have saree suggestions for you. Shriya Pilgaonkar and Mithila Palkar draped simple sarees recently and which we feel should be in your closet.
Courtesy: Kiransaphotography
Shriya Pilgaonkar's Plain Black Saree
Styled by Shreeja Rajgopal, the Mirzapur actress draped a black saree that was designed by Kshitij Jalori. She wore a Saree SS Crepe Club House from the label and teamed her saree with a Black Blouse B402 from the label. Her crepe saree featured an ivory border and she teamed her saree with a sleeveless black blouse. Shriya Pilgaonkar notched up her look with an intricately-done gold choker from Opalina-Soulful Jewellery. She wore contemporary bangles and ring from Silverstreak and Misho. The makeup was highlighted by muted pink lip shade, contoured cheekbones, subtle kohl, and a tiny black bindi. The ponytail completed her stylish look.
Courtesy: Shivam GUPTA
Mithila Palkar's Golden Saree
Mithila Palkar was also styled by Shreeja Rajgopal and her saree was Torani. The actress wore a golden saree from the label and her saree was subtly-patterned. Her saree was pleated impeccably and seemed ideal for any formal occasions. She paired her saree with a matching sleeveless blouse. She spruced up her look with a pair of floral gemstone earrings from Anmol. The makeup was marked by contoured cheekbones, pink lip shade, and subtle kohl with pink eye shadow. The side-parted highlighted tresses rounded out her avatar.
So, whose saree did you like more? Let us know that.