Shraddha Kapoor’s Witch-Like Dress At IIFA 2018 Green Carpet Failed To Bewitch Us

We loved Shraddha Kapoor's structural Paule Ka dress for the press conference event at IIFA 2018 but her green carpet outfit was equally disastrous. That glittery dress was one of the worst attires of the evening and we were disappointed to see Shraddha in this Reem Acra outfit.

Her attire was not at all green carpet worthy. It looked more like a dress perfect for a costume party or a prom night. We didn't like the way it was stitched and it conveyed nothing magical to us. It was, in fact, the starry, starry night gone wrong.

Her attire featured a corset bodice that didn't suit her at all and there was no symphony or structure to the flared skirt. Reminiscent of a witch's dress that we saw in those good old cartoons, Shraddha's gown hardly bewitched us.

Adorned with silver astronomical embellishments, her ensemble hardly accentuated her petite frame. Her outfit was neither bohemian nor sophisticated. We felt that the sheer net feature layering was an unnecessary addition and failed to make her attire dramatic.

We wished Shraddha hadn't worn those enormous danglers or heavy makeup or wavy hairdo, or for that matter this dress at all.

So, Shraddha heavenly avatar didn't do wonders on us but we are sure of the fact that 'Haider' actress will bounce back and wear something that will have us all gasping for breath.