Diwali 2021: Shraddha Kapoor Will Inspire You To Wear Light And Colourful Outfits For Intimate Celebrations

Diwali means dressing up in something light and bright, and of course, after a long time amid pandemic, we all are looking forward to flaunting our traditional best. So, if you are looking for some fun and eye-catching festive-wear goals, we have your sorted. Recently, Shraddha Kapoor had our attention with her saree and skirt set, which we felt were perfect outfits for intimate Diwali celebrations. She was styled by her stylist, Namrata Deepak on both the occasions. So, let's decode her attire for some Diwali fashion inspiration.

Picture Source: Instagram

Shraddha Kapoor's Multi-Hued Saree

Most of us don't want to flaunt maximalist look, when the celebrations are at home but yes, we don't want to wear traditional outfits that we wear normally on days without any occasion either. So, if you want to drape something lightweight but unique, you can opt for a saree like what Shraddha Kapoor wore. The Stree actress wore a saree that came from Yam and she sported the Nilofer saree from the label. Priced at Rs. 14,000, it was a crepe saree that was accentuated by handblock-printed Bandhani with multi-hued stripes. With red as the base, the saree was also enhanced by pink, yellow, and orange hues. She paired her saree with a complementing sleeveless blouse that went well with her saree. Shraddha accessorised her look with a pair of eye-catching earrings and bracelet from Minerali. The soft sun-kissed gold eye shadow, mascara, pink lip shade, and contoured cheekbones upped her look. The middle-parted braided tresses gave us a festive hairstyle goal too. She wore this stunning outfit for an ad shoot for Home Centre India.

Photographer Courtesy: Mohit Mehta



Shraddha Kapoor's Patterned Skirt Set

Shraddha Kapoor also gave us another goal with her skirt set. The Haider actress wore these separates for a song shoot with Bhuvan Bam. Her ensemble came from the brand, Saaksha & Kinni and it is an ideal attire for those, who want to soak in the festive spirit but not quite wear something too heavy. Her attire consisted of a sleeveless blouse and a flared skirt, and it was accentuated by checkered patterns. While she wore a skirt set, if you want to turn this attire into a lehenga then you can also drape a lightweight dupatta with such an outfit. She notched up her look with gold jewellery that included heavy bangles and ethnic danglers. She also wore chic rings to enhance her traditional look. The makeup was marked by pink lip shade, light kohl with subtle smokey effect, and contoured cheekbones. She also sported a tiny red bindi and the middle-parted wavy tresses completed her look.

So, which attire and look of Shraddha Kapoor did you like more? Let us know that in the comment section.