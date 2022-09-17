ENGLISH
search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Shraddha Kapoor Looks Stunning In This Black Dress; We Can Barely Take Our Eyes Off Her!

    By
    |

    Bollywood star Shraddha Kapoor is out and out a stunner. Everything she wears looks perfectly gorgeous on her and her fans adore her big time for the same.

    Taking to her social media, Shraddha Kapoor shared a picture of herself in this beautiful black dress, as she posed on a sofa looking like a stunner!

    In the caption, she wrote "Current Mood 🖤🤍"

    Shraddha Kapoor is currently enjoying a solid following of 74.6 M. Her fans and followers have always keen interest in everything she uploads, despite her pictures being as self-shot and natural as ever.

    On the work front, Shraddha Kapoor, who was last seen in Baaghi 3 alongside Tiger Shroff, will be next seen in Luv Ranjan's untitled romantic comedy-drama with Ranbir Kapoor.

    Comments

    More SHRADDHA KAPOOR News

    Story first published: Saturday, September 17, 2022, 10:42 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 17, 2022
     
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    Close
    Desktop Bottom Promotion