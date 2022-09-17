For Quick Alerts
Shraddha Kapoor Looks Stunning In This Black Dress; We Can Barely Take Our Eyes Off Her!
Bollywood Wardrobe
Boldsky Desk
By Boldsky Desk|
Bollywood star Shraddha Kapoor is out and out a stunner. Everything she wears looks perfectly gorgeous on her and her fans adore her big time for the same.
Taking to her social media, Shraddha Kapoor shared a picture of herself in this beautiful black dress, as she posed on a sofa looking like a stunner!
In the caption, she wrote "Current Mood 🖤🤍"
Shraddha Kapoor is currently enjoying a solid following of 74.6 M. Her fans and followers have always keen interest in everything she uploads, despite her pictures being as self-shot and natural as ever.
On the work front, Shraddha Kapoor, who was last seen in Baaghi 3 alongside Tiger Shroff, will be next seen in Luv Ranjan's untitled romantic comedy-drama with Ranbir Kapoor.
Comments
