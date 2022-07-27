Shraddha Kapoor Looks Resplendent In These Latest Pictures! Bollywood Wardrobe Boldsky Desk

Shraddha Kapoor is one of the most gorgeous and talented actresses in Bollywood. The actress made our day brighter with her never seen staggering looks in a feathery sequined outfit.

Shraddha Kapoor shared a couple of pictures on her Instagram account. In the pictures, Shraddha wore a sparkling peach sequined outfit. In the caption, she wrote, "🦄💜💫"

The actress sported a two-piece outfit. The dress has a blouse and skirt. The blouse is embellished with intricate stone embroidery with feathery sleeves. The blouse also has a stylish backless cut-out pattern. In contrast, the skirt is heavily sequined with intricate embroidery. The overall outfit is a sight to behold.

On the work front, Shraddha Kapoor will be next seen in Luv Ranjan's next with Ranbir Kapoor, which is to be released on March 8th.