Just In
- 45 min ago Shilpa Shetty Sizzles The Retro Look In Bouffant Hairdo With Fringes And Winged Eyeliner; Details Inside!
- 1 hr ago From Lemonade Seller To Sub-Inspector, Anie Siva’s Story Is Truly Inspiring
- 3 hrs ago COVID-19 Vaccination: Are You Facing Changes In Menstrual Cycle After COVID Vaccine Jab?
- 4 hrs ago #HeroesWhoHeal: HCFI and MedTalks launch Dr KK Aggarwal Oration Series On Doctor’s Day
Don't Miss
- Finance LIC HFL Slashes Home Loan Rates To All-Time Low of 6.66 Per Cent For Select Borrowers
- Technology Nokia X60 Series To Ship With Android OS, Not Huawei’s HarmonyOS!
- Movies Haseen Dillruba Full Movie Leaked Online For Free Download In HD
- Sports Battlegrounds Mobile India launched on Google Playstore, India's Esports industry reacts
- News Video of Pragya Thakur playing basketball viral on social media; Congress wishes 'good health'
- Education Odisha Special Board Exam 2021 To Be Conducted In Offline Mode From July 30
- Automobiles Car Sales Report For June 2021: Maruti Suzuki Tops The 15 Best-Selling Car Brands Last Month
- Travel Who Can Currently Travel To Germany? Guide To Travel Restrictions And Vaccination Requirements In July 2021
Shraddha Kapoor And Mrunal Thakur Will Convince You To Invest In A Jogger Set And Denim Attire
Recently, Shraddha Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur inspired us with their casual outfits. Their fashion game was relatable and simple. While Mrunal Thakur flaunted the denim look, Shraddha Kapoor made a strong case for quirky jogger sets. We have decoded their outfits and looks for some summer fashion inspiration.
Shraddha Kapoor's Quirky Jogger Set
Shraddha Kapoor exuded comfy vibes with her jogger set that was designed by Payal Singhal. Her attire came from the designer's 'The New Normal' collection and it definitely looked like the attire, you would want to wear, while stepping out or even staying indoors these days. Her attire consisted of a purple top with multi-hued patterned accents and matching joggers. She teamed her ensemble with a pair of brown flats from Aprajita Toor. She carried a white tassel bag with her and wore a pair of round-framed spectacles. She also sported a mask following the Covid-19 guidelines. The side-swept wavy tresses completed her look.
Photographer Courtesy: aashianahluwalia
Mrunal Thakur's Denim Attire
Mrunal Thakur, who has been promoting her movie Toofan these days, was also spotted in denims. She wore a purple sleeveless top that was cropped and structured, and paired it with a pair of distressed denim jeans, which were high-waist. While her top came from the label Pokaba, her denims were from Kanika Goyal's label. Styled by Tanya Ghavri, she teamed her ensemble with a pair of shiny black boots from Saint G. Her jewellery look was chic and on-point. Her bracelet was from Virago Jewellery and the earrings were from Olio. The makeup was highlighted by pink lip shade and contoured cheekbones. The side-swept short tresses rounded out her look.
So, whose attire and look did you like more? Let us know that in the comment section.