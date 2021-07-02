Shraddha Kapoor And Mrunal Thakur Will Convince You To Invest In A Jogger Set And Denim Attire Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Recently, Shraddha Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur inspired us with their casual outfits. Their fashion game was relatable and simple. While Mrunal Thakur flaunted the denim look, Shraddha Kapoor made a strong case for quirky jogger sets. We have decoded their outfits and looks for some summer fashion inspiration.

Shraddha Kapoor's Quirky Jogger Set

Shraddha Kapoor exuded comfy vibes with her jogger set that was designed by Payal Singhal. Her attire came from the designer's 'The New Normal' collection and it definitely looked like the attire, you would want to wear, while stepping out or even staying indoors these days. Her attire consisted of a purple top with multi-hued patterned accents and matching joggers. She teamed her ensemble with a pair of brown flats from Aprajita Toor. She carried a white tassel bag with her and wore a pair of round-framed spectacles. She also sported a mask following the Covid-19 guidelines. The side-swept wavy tresses completed her look.

Photographer Courtesy: aashianahluwalia

Mrunal Thakur's Denim Attire

Mrunal Thakur, who has been promoting her movie Toofan these days, was also spotted in denims. She wore a purple sleeveless top that was cropped and structured, and paired it with a pair of distressed denim jeans, which were high-waist. While her top came from the label Pokaba, her denims were from Kanika Goyal's label. Styled by Tanya Ghavri, she teamed her ensemble with a pair of shiny black boots from Saint G. Her jewellery look was chic and on-point. Her bracelet was from Virago Jewellery and the earrings were from Olio. The makeup was highlighted by pink lip shade and contoured cheekbones. The side-swept short tresses rounded out her look.

So, whose attire and look did you like more? Let us know that in the comment section.