Shilpa Shetty Stuns With Her Airport OOTD In A Desi Avatar

Shilpa Shetty was spotted last night at the airport, sporting a traditional avatar. She was wearing a plain white salwar kameez with a floral printed dupatta, wrapped around her neck. We saw Shilpa wearing a salwar kameez set after long and the desi diva looked quite amazing in the simple style book.

Along with the outfit, Shilpa was wearing a pair of sequin juttis and a classy checkered bag.

There is no doubt that Shilpa stuns us each time she steps out in any kind of avatar and in this simple and pretty one too, she did not let us down.

Do you also like her simple traditional avatar? Do let us know in the comments.