ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

VIDEOS

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Shilpa Shetty, Genelia Deshmukh And Kubbra Sait Raise Temperature With Their Fashionable Outfits

    By
    |

    Another day, another event! From red carpets to movie screening, Bollywood industry has a lot of events happening these days, which means we are getting oodles of fashion goals. Recently, the screening of Saif Ali Khan, Tabu and Alaya Furniturewala starrer Jawaani Jaaneman took place in Mumbai where actresses like Shilpa Shetty, Genelia Deshmukh, and Kubbra Sait were seen making heads turn in their gorgeous outfits. So, let us take a close look at the dresses of these three pretty ladies and decode it.

    Array

    Shilpa Shetty In A Black Top And Red Skirt

    Shilpa Shetty was decked up in a full-sleeved high-neck plain black top. She paired it with a high-waist red wrap skirt, which featured black checkered patterns and overlap detailing. The actress completed her look with a pair of pointed black pumps. With minimal jewellery, she spruced up her look with filled pointed brows, kohled eyes, curled lashes, soft blush, and glossy pink lip shade. Her face was sharply contoured and she let loose her mid-parted tresses.

    Array

    Genelia Deshmukh In Colour-blocked Attire

    Genelia Deshmukh made a quirky appearance with her colour-blocked attire at the event. She donned a classic black tee, which she paired with white-outlined printed silver-hued pants. The diva paired her ensemble with a full-sleeved open-front oversized denim jacket that featured multi-hued graphic prints. She made her quirky look more interesting with a pair of multi-colour sports shoes. Filled brows, kohled eyes, heavy mascara, and pink lip shade elevated her look. Genelia pulled back her poofy tresses into a ponytail.

    Array

    Kubbra Sait In A Blue Mini Dress

    Kubra Sait donned a three-fourth-sleeved classic-collar V-shaped neckline baby-blue hued mini dress. Her dress featured white dotted prints and ruffled hem. She completed her look with a pair of black heel shoes and accessorised her look with silver-toned earrings. The actress tied her messy tresses and wrapped up her look with kohled eyes, highlighted cheekbones, and light pink lip shade.

    We really liked the outfits of all the three actresses. While Shilpa Shetty looked a class apart, Genelia Deshmukh looked quirky, Kubbra Sait, on the other hand, seemed cute in her mini dress. Whose outfit did you like the most? Do let us know in the comment section.

    More SHILPA SHETTY News

    Story first published: Tuesday, January 28, 2020, 15:55 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 28, 2020
     
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue