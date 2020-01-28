Shilpa Shetty, Genelia Deshmukh And Kubbra Sait Raise Temperature With Their Fashionable Outfits Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Another day, another event! From red carpets to movie screening, Bollywood industry has a lot of events happening these days, which means we are getting oodles of fashion goals. Recently, the screening of Saif Ali Khan, Tabu and Alaya Furniturewala starrer Jawaani Jaaneman took place in Mumbai where actresses like Shilpa Shetty, Genelia Deshmukh, and Kubbra Sait were seen making heads turn in their gorgeous outfits. So, let us take a close look at the dresses of these three pretty ladies and decode it.

Shilpa Shetty In A Black Top And Red Skirt Shilpa Shetty was decked up in a full-sleeved high-neck plain black top. She paired it with a high-waist red wrap skirt, which featured black checkered patterns and overlap detailing. The actress completed her look with a pair of pointed black pumps. With minimal jewellery, she spruced up her look with filled pointed brows, kohled eyes, curled lashes, soft blush, and glossy pink lip shade. Her face was sharply contoured and she let loose her mid-parted tresses. Genelia Deshmukh In Colour-blocked Attire Genelia Deshmukh made a quirky appearance with her colour-blocked attire at the event. She donned a classic black tee, which she paired with white-outlined printed silver-hued pants. The diva paired her ensemble with a full-sleeved open-front oversized denim jacket that featured multi-hued graphic prints. She made her quirky look more interesting with a pair of multi-colour sports shoes. Filled brows, kohled eyes, heavy mascara, and pink lip shade elevated her look. Genelia pulled back her poofy tresses into a ponytail. Kubbra Sait In A Blue Mini Dress Kubra Sait donned a three-fourth-sleeved classic-collar V-shaped neckline baby-blue hued mini dress. Her dress featured white dotted prints and ruffled hem. She completed her look with a pair of black heel shoes and accessorised her look with silver-toned earrings. The actress tied her messy tresses and wrapped up her look with kohled eyes, highlighted cheekbones, and light pink lip shade.

We really liked the outfits of all the three actresses. While Shilpa Shetty looked a class apart, Genelia Deshmukh looked quirky, Kubbra Sait, on the other hand, seemed cute in her mini dress. Whose outfit did you like the most? Do let us know in the comment section.