Bollywood Debutante Alaya Furniturewalla Decks Up In A Black Blazer Dress And We Are Impressed! Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Pooja Bedi's daughter Alaya Furniturewalla is all set to mark her Bollywood debut with Nitin Kakkar's drama-romance film, Jawaani Jaaneman opposite Saif Ali Khan and Tabu. While the film's trailer was launched a few days ago, one of the songs from the film was released recently. For the song launch event, Alaya arrived with co-star Saif Ali Khan, putting her best fashion foot forward. She was dressed to impress in a black blazer dress, which definitely made many heads turn. So, let us take a close look at her outfit and decode it.

So, for the special event, Alaya Furniturewalla opted for a full-sleeved V-shaped neckline black blazer dress. Her wrap dress was accentuated by a few buttons and featured overlap detailing. The matching statement belt cinched her waist and added structure to her attire. She completed her look with a pair of criss-cross ankle-length black heels. The soon-to-be actress accessorised her look with silver-toned earrings.

Alaya left her mid-parted highlighted wavy tresses loose. On the makeup front, with the perfect proportion of foundation and concealer, she sharply contoured her T-zone, cheekbones, and jawline. Filled thick brows, kohled eyes, curled lashes, light-hued eye shadow, pink blush, and glossy pink lip shade elevated her look.

Alaya Furniturewalla definitely impressed us with her fashion sense. What do you think about it? Do let us know in the comment section.