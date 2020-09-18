Shilpa Shetty Or Regina Cassandra, Who Pulled Off Picchika’s White Floral Saree Effortlessly? Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

No other saree looks as pretty as a floral saree! Agree? Then you will also agree that floral prints look even more beautiful and blossoming, when printed or embroidered on a white saree. A white floral saree not only looks refreshing but also exudes elegance and beauty. While other hued floral sarees might be ideal for festivals and weddings, a white floral saree is what you can sport at official or formal meetings too.

Recently, Telugu actress Regina Cassandra opted for a white floral saree from Picchika for an event, which reminded us of B-town diva Shilpa Shetty, who flaunted the similar saree from the same label last year. So, let us take a close look at their sarees, decode it, and find who pulled it off better.

Shilpa Shetty In A White Floral Saree

Shilpa Shetty Kundra sported a plain white organza saree, which came from the label Picchika by Urvashi Sethi. Her saree was accentuated by blossoming pink floral patterns and subtle green leaf patterns too. Styled by Sanjana Batra, the actress draped the sheer pallu of her saree in a nivi style and teamed it with a sleeveless plain white blouse. She accessorised her look with a pair of pink stone-detailed earrings, matching layered necklace, and bracelets. Shilpa Shetty pulled back her side-parted tresses into a neat low bun and adorned it a white flower accessory. Sharp contouring marked by filled pointed brows, kohled eyes, winged eyeliner, curled lashes, light pink eye shadow, highlighted pink cheekbones, and pink lip shade.

Regina Cassandra In A White Floral Saree

Regina Cassandra was decked up in a pretty white organza saree from Picchika by Urvashi Sethi, which featured different floral and green leaf prints. Styled by Navya Niranjan, she draped the pallu of her saree in a nivi style and teamed it with a sleeveless plain white blouse. The actress completed her look with a pair of sandals and upped her look with white pearl-detailed hoops from RISN Jewels. She let loose her side-parted short curly tresses and elevated her look with filled brows, kohled eyes, winged eyeliner, pink eye shadow, highlighted cheekbones, and red lip tint.

According to us, both Shilpa Shetty and Regina Cassandra absolutely nailed their look in floral sarees. Who according to you looked better in Picchika saree? Let us know that in the comment section.

Pic Credits: Picchika, A Fashionista's Diary