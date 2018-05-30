Shikha Talsania's Attire Makes Us Want To Boo

Of all the four Veeras - Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonam Kapoor-Ahuja, Shikha Talsania and Swara Bhasker - Shikha Talsania was consistently impressing us with her unique style statements for 'Veere Di Wedding' promotions.

Be it her baby pink lehenga or the sexy black LBD, Shikha was surprising us and had been giving style inspirations to all the plus-sized women out there. But in her latest attire by House of Masaba, she didn't look awesome at all. In fact, she seemed uninspiring and boring.

Masaba's quirky attires are typically cheerful and fun, but this particular number of hers made us yawn and it dropped our excitement level to a great degree. Her black splash one-shoulder dress was stitched well but the colours used were so inappropriate.

We wished the dress was splashed in vibrant colours such as pink or yellow. But no, it was light brown-hued and that is what killed this otherwise-fine attire. The hue was the saddest part because Shikha's outfit minus the colour light brown was pretty stylish.

It had a belt, which made it look structural. The outfit featured a slit that gave it a sexy touch. And the kaftan-styled sleeve on one shoulder made it look easy breezy. But the colour killed all the good effect.

Also, we didn't like the way her curly brown tresses were styled. It looked tacky! And moreover, we felt that Shikha wasn't too comfortable or thrilled at the prospect of wearing this dress.

We just hope Shikha bounces back more fashionably and blows away our mind once again. But for now, we can say, we are not very happy to see her in this attire. How did you find her outfit? Tell us what you felt about it in the comments section.