Model-turned-Actress Shibani Dandekar Goes Topless For A Photo Shoot

Bollywood actress and Khatro Ke Khiladi Season 8 contestant, Shibani Dandekar became the hottest sensation on internet as she uploaded a topless image from a recent photo shoot.

The model-turned-actress looked smokingly hot in the topless look, wearing a pair of printed trousers while seated on a recliner sofa.

This look went viral on social media and followers started complimenting Shibani for her 'dare to bare' attitude. Some people did come up with trolls, but most of them comprised of healthy compliments.

Shibani has always been so daring to flaunt her ultra-sexy looks and recently, she also was a part of a super hot photo shoot. We are sharing the looks of Shibani's from her recent hot photo shoot.