Sharmin Segal Has Three Diverse Ethnic Outfit Ideas For Light Formal Occasions Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Sharmin Segal, who is the niece of Sanjay Leela Bhansali and has also worked as an Assistant Director in 'Bajirao Mastani', is all wrapped-up in the promotions of her debut film, 'Malaal'. She will the play lead role in her first film and well, the budding actress has been giving us traditional goals. Styled by Ami Patel, Sharmin has truly beckoned us to try traditional outfits. Let's decode her ensembles and looks.

The Pink Traditional Suit

Sharmin looked lovely in her pink traditional suit, which was designed by Lajjoo.C. She wore a pastel pink suit that was made out of silk. Her suit consisted of a full-sleeved kurta and she paired it with matching palazzo pants. This ensemble of hers was notched up by glittery accents and she draped a sheer dupatta that was detailed with elaborate floral embroidery. Sharmin paired her attire with wedges and accessorised her look with statement uncut diamond earrings from Anmol. The make-up was marked by a light pink lip shade, subtle kohl, and a black bindi. The middle-parted wavy tresses rounded out her desi avatar.

The Colour-blocked Outfit

Sharmin's black and white ensemble for the promotional rounds seemed like an ideal ensemble for light festive occasions. She wore an ensemble that came from label Ekadi, and it consisted of a flared kurta and palazzos. Her kurta was three quarter-sleeved and dipped in a black hue. It was enhanced by white dots and abstract prints on the border. She teamed it with intricate floral-printed bottoms and silver Oceedee sandals. Sharmin's chic earrings came from Azotiique by Varun Raheja and the rings were from Curio Cottage. The make-up was marked by a muted-toned lip shade and smoky kohl. The wavy tresses completed her on-duty look.

The Fusion Ensemble

Layered and ivory-hued, Sharmin surprised us with a Sukriti & Aakriti outfit. She wore a bateau-neckline kurta that was sleeveless and featured asymmetrical cut. She teamed her modern kurta with a flared and pleated skirt. We totally loved the prints on her ensemble. Sharmin's kurta was accentuated by colourful dotted prints, colourful tassels, and a golden metallic border. The skirt was highlighted by vibrant floral accents. She kept her look minimal and her jewellery came from Curio Cottage. The makeup was dewy with a glossy pink lip shade and the voluminous tresses wrapped up her ethnic look.

We loved Sharmin in her fusion ensemble the most. Which outfit of hers wooed you? Let us know that in the comment section.