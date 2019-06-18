ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

SPIRITUALITY

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Sharmin Segal Has Three Diverse Ethnic Outfit Ideas For Light Formal Occasions

    By
    |
    Sharmin Segal Fashion

    Sharmin Segal, who is the niece of Sanjay Leela Bhansali and has also worked as an Assistant Director in 'Bajirao Mastani', is all wrapped-up in the promotions of her debut film, 'Malaal'. She will the play lead role in her first film and well, the budding actress has been giving us traditional goals. Styled by Ami Patel, Sharmin has truly beckoned us to try traditional outfits. Let's decode her ensembles and looks.

    Sharmin Segal Style
    Instagram

    The Pink Traditional Suit

    Sharmin looked lovely in her pink traditional suit, which was designed by Lajjoo.C. She wore a pastel pink suit that was made out of silk. Her suit consisted of a full-sleeved kurta and she paired it with matching palazzo pants. This ensemble of hers was notched up by glittery accents and she draped a sheer dupatta that was detailed with elaborate floral embroidery. Sharmin paired her attire with wedges and accessorised her look with statement uncut diamond earrings from Anmol. The make-up was marked by a light pink lip shade, subtle kohl, and a black bindi. The middle-parted wavy tresses rounded out her desi avatar.

    Sharmin Segal News
    Instagram

    The Colour-blocked Outfit

    Sharmin's black and white ensemble for the promotional rounds seemed like an ideal ensemble for light festive occasions. She wore an ensemble that came from label Ekadi, and it consisted of a flared kurta and palazzos. Her kurta was three quarter-sleeved and dipped in a black hue. It was enhanced by white dots and abstract prints on the border. She teamed it with intricate floral-printed bottoms and silver Oceedee sandals. Sharmin's chic earrings came from Azotiique by Varun Raheja and the rings were from Curio Cottage. The make-up was marked by a muted-toned lip shade and smoky kohl. The wavy tresses completed her on-duty look.

    Sharmin Segal Latest Fashion
    Instagram

    The Fusion Ensemble

    Layered and ivory-hued, Sharmin surprised us with a Sukriti & Aakriti outfit. She wore a bateau-neckline kurta that was sleeveless and featured asymmetrical cut. She teamed her modern kurta with a flared and pleated skirt. We totally loved the prints on her ensemble. Sharmin's kurta was accentuated by colourful dotted prints, colourful tassels, and a golden metallic border. The skirt was highlighted by vibrant floral accents. She kept her look minimal and her jewellery came from Curio Cottage. The makeup was dewy with a glossy pink lip shade and the voluminous tresses wrapped up her ethnic look.

    We loved Sharmin in her fusion ensemble the most. Which outfit of hers wooed you? Let us know that in the comment section.

    More SHARMIN SEGAL News

    Read more about: sharmin segal celeb style
    Story first published: Tuesday, June 18, 2019, 16:24 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 18, 2019
     

    Get breaking news alerts from Boldsky

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue