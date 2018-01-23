SRK Got Awarded At The World Economic Forum Being A Style Dapper

The ever-stunning Shah Rukh Khan got awarded for his contribution towards human rights awareness at the the 24th Annual Crystal Awards Ceremony at the Annual Meeting 2018 of the World Economic Forum in Davos.

The actor shared pictures from Davos and while receiving the honorary award, the style-stunner was killing at it as usual.

At the award receiving ceremony, SRK was wearing a classy black tuxedo suit with the conventional yet cool pair of plain black boots. There is no way we can ever criticize this man for his style statements.

After receiving the prestigious award, he also delivered a speech at the WEF.

He also shared a few other images of his from Davos, where he was totally being the dapper in casuals. In one of the pictures (where he posed in his signature style), he was seen wearing multiple layers of black jackets with black trousers and gloves. Along with the outfit, he was wearing a pair of black rounded shades.

The other look was a selfie where he was seen wearing blue relfector shades with a monochrome tee.