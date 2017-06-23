Second Look Of PeeCee's Upcoming Film Is Better Than Ever

Priyanka Chopra's second look for her upcoming Hollywood project, A Kid Like Jake. She was seen on the sets during the shooting of the film in New York.

Wearing an outfit that can floor people

As usual, she is looking marvellous and her latest look will surely blow your mind. She is wearing a wide strapped spaghetti top tucked inside a pair of black trousers.

The top she is wearing is very classy, especially with the shade of orange which is not too glossy and not very matte. We love the shade.