ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

SPIRITUALITY

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

MORE

Second Look Of PeeCee's Upcoming Film Is Better Than Ever

By
Array

Priyanka spotted during A Kid LIke Jack shooting

Priyanka Chopra's second look for her upcoming Hollywood project, A Kid Like Jake. She was seen on the sets during the shooting of the film in New York.

Array

Wearing an outfit that can floor people

As usual, she is looking marvellous and her latest look will surely blow your mind. She is wearing a wide strapped spaghetti top tucked inside a pair of black trousers.

The top she is wearing is very classy, especially with the shade of orange which is not too glossy and not very matte. We love the shade.

Array

A perfect combination

The top looks even better with the trousers that seem very formal and makes PeeCee look even more ravishing.

She completes the look with black sandals and rounded shades.

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Read more about: priyanka chopra fashion bollywood
    India's LARGEST EVER political poll. Have you participated yet?
     

    Get breaking news alerts from Boldsky

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue