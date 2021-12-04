Sayani Gupta, Taapsee Pannu, Kiara Advani, And Sanya Malhotra Will Teach You How To Up Your Saree Game Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

If in doubt, go for a saree! There is nothing that makes a better statement than styling your six-yard piece, and these Bollywood Divas agree! From stunning the red carpet to acing a public appearance - time and again, our favourite actresses have shown us how to rock in a saree. While we can't help but fall in love with their fashion game, here's listing down four top leading ladies who won our hearts with their saree looks.

Photographer Courtesy: Anurag Katailiha

Sanya Malhotra's Pink Tie And Dye Saree

Hailed for her stellar on-screen performances, Sanya Malhotra looks nothing less than a vision in a saree. The actress created a stir in the fashion world with her tie-die pink saree that was designed by Shehla Khan. Her saree was accentuated by silver embellished scalloped border. Styled by Sukriti Grover, she paired her saree with a ruffle blouse and her earrings came from the label, Mozaati. She kept her makeup minimal to complete the overall look. The partly-tied curly tresses completed her look.

Photographer Courtesy: EltonJFernandez

Sayani Gupta's Grey And Red Saree

Seasoned actress, Sayani Gupta knows how to add a personal touch to her saree look. She opted for a mettle grey colour with a deep red border, and she saree paired her ensemble with a red collared blouse. Her saree was designed by Raw Mango and this saree is ideal for office wear. Styled by Shreeja Rajgopal, she kept her look minimal with sleek gold danglers that upped her style quotient. The makeup was marked by mauve-pink lip shade, pink cheekbones, and dark kohl. The side-swept short tresses rounded out her look.

Picture Source: Instagram

Taapsee Pannu's Patterned Blue And Gold Saree

On or off-camera, Taapsee Pannu never fails to impress us. The leading actress carried a printed off-white saree with a blue blouse on her vacation in Russia. She wore a cream and gold saree that was patterned and featured a stunning golden border. Taapsee teamed her saree with a blue half-sleeved blouse that went well with her saree. She notched up her look with silver bangles and a classy watch. She also wore a pair of sneakers, which was the highlight of her look. Taapsee also flaunted cat-eyed frames. Her makeup was on-point and curly bun completed her avatar.

Photographer Courtesy: Akshat Rastogi

Kiara Advani's Pink Saree

Styled by Eka Lakhani, Kiara Advani wore a pink saree for the Shershaah promotions. Her ensemble was designed by Punit Balana and it was a plain-pink saree with a striped border. Kiara sported a complementing sleeveless blouse with her saree and paired her attire with sandals from Aprajita Toor. She notched up her look with jewellery that included a statement neckpiece from Shri Paramani Jewels and a gemstone ring from Signature Jewellery. The makeup was enhanced by glossy-pink lip shade, contoured pink cheekbones, and pink eye shadow with a subtle kohl. A tiny bindi upped her look. The middle-parted bun wrapped up her look.

So, whose saree style game did you like the most? Let us know that in the comment section.