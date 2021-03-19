Pagglait Promotions: Sayani Gupta Sizzles In Two Golden Ensembles Of Different Shades And We Loved It Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Sayani Gupta and Sanya Malhotra starrer upcoming comedy-drama film Pagglait is all set to release on 26 March 2021 on Netflix and the actresses have already kicked off the promotions. It was just yesterday when Sanya was seen slaying in a quirky printed dress and now recently Sayani caught all our attention with her stunning look in two golden ensembles of different shades. One was a golden-brown dress while the other was a palazzo set in golden-white hued colour. So, let us take a close look at her both outfits and decode it for fashion goals.

Sayani Gupta In A Golden-Brown Dress

Sayani Gupta was decked up in a plunging-neckline golden-brown dress, which came from the label Bloni. Her flared silk midi dress was accentuated by sharp pleats and cinched layers and featured tie-detailing on the shoulders. Styled by Shreeja Rajgopal, the actress teamed her dress with a pair of golden heels from Stuart Weitzman. She accessorised her look with delicate drop earrings, that came from the label The Line. Sayani let loose her side-parted short hair and spruced up her look with sharp contouring marked by filled brows, pink-hued eye shadow, highlighted pink cheekbones, and glossy pink lip shade.

Sayani Gupta In A Golden-White Palazzo Set

For the latest promotional round, Sayani Gupta opted for a golden-white hued ensemble, which came from the label Āroka. The set consisted of a high-neck ruffled designer tunic, high-waist flared loose palazzo pants, and sleeveless stylish-lapel long jacket. Styled by Shreeja Rajgopal, the diva completed her look with a pair of white sandals from Eridani and notched up her look with rings from H Craft Fine Jewellery. She let loose her short hair and elevated her look with sharp contouring marled by filled brows, mascara, pink eyeshadow, highlighted cheekbones, pink lip liner, and pink lip shade.

So, what do you think about these two gorgeous outfits of Sayani Gupta? Let us know that in the comment section.

