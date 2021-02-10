Thinking Of Summery Clothes? Sara Ali Khan Has Some Outfit Ideas For You Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Are you contemplating summers and if you are thinking of sprucing up your wardrobe with summer-perfect outfits, we have Sara Ali Khan to inspire you. The actress looked gorgeous in her two outfits, which we also thought were travel-perfect. So, let's decode two peppy outfits of hers that we so loved.

Sara Ali Khan's Top And Shorts

Sara Ali Khan looked awesome as she did a photoshoot for Chumbak. She looked awesome in her top and shorts. Her top was collared and sleeveless with intricate accents and buttons. Her white top was knotted and she paired it with blue shorts. She wore a chic watch and pretty bracelets that upped her look. The makeup was highlighted by light-pink lip shade, contoured cheekbones, and pink eye shadow. The ponytail completed her stylish look.

Sara Ali Khan's Blue Floral Dress

Sara Ali Khan looked pretty in her blue floral dress that had bell sleeves and deep neckline. It was an ivory dress with dotted patterns and featured blue floral accents. She was styled by Tanya Ghavri and accessorised her look with a statement blue ring and studs. She painted her nails blue and her makeup was marked by light-pink lip shade, pink cheekbones, and subtle kohl. The middle-parted tresses rounded out her avatar.

So, which outfit of Sara Ali Khan's outfit and look? Let us know that.

Courtesy: Instagram