ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

VIDEOS

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

COUPONS

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Thinking Of Summery Clothes? Sara Ali Khan Has Some Outfit Ideas For You

    By
    |

    Are you contemplating summers and if you are thinking of sprucing up your wardrobe with summer-perfect outfits, we have Sara Ali Khan to inspire you. The actress looked gorgeous in her two outfits, which we also thought were travel-perfect. So, let's decode two peppy outfits of hers that we so loved.

    Sara Ali Khan's Top And Shorts

    Sara Ali Khan looked awesome as she did a photoshoot for Chumbak. She looked awesome in her top and shorts. Her top was collared and sleeveless with intricate accents and buttons. Her white top was knotted and she paired it with blue shorts. She wore a chic watch and pretty bracelets that upped her look. The makeup was highlighted by light-pink lip shade, contoured cheekbones, and pink eye shadow. The ponytail completed her stylish look.

    Sara Ali Khan's Blue Floral Dress

    Sara Ali Khan looked pretty in her blue floral dress that had bell sleeves and deep neckline. It was an ivory dress with dotted patterns and featured blue floral accents. She was styled by Tanya Ghavri and accessorised her look with a statement blue ring and studs. She painted her nails blue and her makeup was marked by light-pink lip shade, pink cheekbones, and subtle kohl. The middle-parted tresses rounded out her avatar.

    So, which outfit of Sara Ali Khan's outfit and look? Let us know that.

    Courtesy: Instagram

    More SARA ALI KHAN News

    Read more about: sara ali khan celebrity fashion
    Story first published: Wednesday, February 10, 2021, 18:13 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 10, 2021
     
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    Close